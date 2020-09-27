Clash of Champions 2020: 7 WWE titles that won't change hands and 2 that might

As we enter the final weekend of September, we are all set for WWE’s much-anticipated pay-per-view of the month, Clash of Champions 2020. A total of nine championships will be on the line including the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

Both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s titles will also be on the line alongside the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The last few weeks witnessed several title rivalries shape up, and it involved betrayals, surprise returns, shocking turns, and more.

In this article, we will take a look at seven WWE titles that won’t change hands at Clash of Champions and two WWE titles that might. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#7 Won’t change – WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns knows what he wants

Last month at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE and immediately set his sights on the Universal Championship. The title changed hands once again next week when the Big Dog defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship – a title that he technically never lost.

In the seven days between the two pay-per-views, it was confirmed that Reigns had formed an unexpected alliance with Paul Heyman. The latter moved to the SmackDown and is currently managing Reigns. To determine his next challenger, WWE booked a Fatal Four-Way match in which Big E, Matt Riddle, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus were supposed to lock horns to become the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

However, Big E couldn’t compete in the match after he was brutally attacked by Sheamus. He was then replaced by Jey Uso who made his return to WWE TV and won this highly-contested battle. Following that, he confronted Reigns and teased him by saying that even if the title changed hands, it would still be in the ‘family’. It was evident that Reigns wasn’t very fond of the idea and he made his stance clear after he attacked Jey on SmackDown’s go-home show before the pay-per-view.

Advertisement

His promo right during the show last night earned him a lot of praise from the fans, and it is now clear that his heel turn is indeed the best decision for the business. WWE will look to continue establishing him as the biggest heel on the Blue brand. Hence, Reigns is expected to beat Jey Uso and retain his title. However, it will be interesting to see if the Big Dog will have any heelish tricks up his sleeve.