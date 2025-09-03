CM Punk to bring back former Women's Champion on SmackDown instead of AJ Lee? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk has teased a blockbuster surprise for the upcoming SmackDown, which is set to take place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. During this week's RAW, Becky Lynch confronted an irate Punk, who was eager to get his hands on Seth Rollins following the events at Clash in Paris. Becky took full advantage of the fact that Punk wouldn't put his hands on her and humiliated him.However, judging by what happened during a backstage segment between CM Punk and Adam Pearce later that night, it appears that the 46-year-old has figured out a way to counter The Man. While fans are expecting his wife, AJ Lee, to return, it might be former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair who could join CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.The EST of WWE has been out of action due to an injury since WrestleMania 41, where she unsuccessfully challenged then-champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Rhea Ripley. If she is medically cleared to compete, Belair could be a great choice for CM Punk to neutralize The Man, given their history.Belair and Becky were fierce rivals a few years ago. Their feud spanned across a year, during which the two were involved in several high-profile matches. The EST of WWE eventually came out on top after defeating The Man at SummerSlam 2022. Therefore, in a scenario in which AJ Lee isn't able to return to the global juggernaut, Bianca Belair could serve as Punk's partner to fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.Having someone like Belair in his corner, who has defeated The Man in the past, would likely turn the odds in The Second City Saint's favor. That said, this is just speculation for now.CM Punk to be involved in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza?Although it remains to be seen what CM Punk has in store for the upcoming SmackDown, all signs point to AJ Lee making her return to WWE after a decade and aligning with her husband to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. If this happens, we could be heading toward a major Mixed Tag Team showdown between the real-life couples at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on September 20.Wrestlepalooza will be the first premium live event on ESPN, and the creative team will look to curate a card that lives up to the hype. Adam Pearce announced the first match for the event on this week's RAW, with IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer set to battle for the vacant Women's World Championship in Indianapolis.Fans are eager to see how the rest of the Wrestlepalooza card takes shape in the coming weeks.