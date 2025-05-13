CM Punk to get betrayed by former champion at Saturday Night's Main Event? Potential twist explored

WWE is gearing up for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. One of the matches announced by the promotion will see CM Punk and Sami Zayn teaming up to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. There is a possibility that the night may not end in The Best in The World's favor, as he may get betrayed by his tag team partner, Sami Zayn.

Ad

Punk and Zayn have a bone to pick with Seth Rollins and his group. Along with Jey Uso, The Second City Saint and The Underdog from The Underground have managed to get the upper hand over the villainous alliance over the last two weeks. During this week's RAW, CM Punk and Sami Zayn had a conversation backstage about their upcoming tag team bout. The former AEW star expressed his hesitation in trusting anyone at the moment, and the former Intercontinental Champion understood his situation. In the end, they agreed that together, they could stop Seth Rollins and company.

Ad

Trending

While the duo looks to be on the same page heading into SNME, it may not last long, as Seth Rollins has hinted that he has a plan up his sleeve. While speaking to Bron Breakker backstage, The Visionary claimed that their opponents for SNME had no idea what he was capable of, sparking curiosity among fans about what The Architect meant. Some speculated that it could lead to Sami Zayn betraying CM Punk during the bout and aligning with Seth.

Ad

If it does happen, it would mark Sami Zayn's heel turn after two years. It is worth remembering that Zayn was unsuccessfully offered a lucrative deal by Paul Heyman several weeks ago on RAW. However, The Underdog from The Underground could soon have a change of heart, leading to him joining forces with The Visionary at SNME.

While it is likely, this scenario is speculative at this point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-WWE writer comments on CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized how the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was shaping up.

"This is how we went off the air last week. The babies [babyfaces] are out manning the heels. Does that make any sense to anybody? You're supposed to get heat on the heels, and how you do that is they outman the babies [babyfaces]. There's [sic] three babies and two heels,'' he said. [From 4:23 onwards]

Ad

The babyface group is indeed outnumbering the heels currently. However, this problem can be solved if Sami Zayn switches teams and joins the villainous alliance. While it is mere conjecture at this point, fans will be excited to see how this rivalry shapes up in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More