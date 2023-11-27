CM Punk and Seth Rollins to get into a fist fight on WWE Raw? Exploring the possibility

Survivor Series 2023 saw one of the biggest returns in the history of pro wrestling in the form of CM Punk's homecoming. However, one of the people who was furious at Punk's return was Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was seen enraged, throwing a tirade at the returning superstar and making NSFW gestures. Rollins expressed his disdain for the Second City Saint, seeing him return to WWE.

PW Insider recently reported that CM Punk is expected to be at WWE RAW this week, emanating from Nashville. Therefore, there's a good possibility that Seth Rollins could interfere in his potential segment.

The Visionary might get into a physical altercation with the Best in the World, as he scorns the latter. Their real-life heat could even lead to a storyline angle between the two superstars.

While the possibility of a potential feud between two of the juggernauts in the industry is quite good, it might not happen at the moment. WWE might look to save this blockbuster feud for the WrestleMania season.

Therefore, Seth Rollins and CM Punk getting into a fist first on RAW this week is comparatively low. Nonethless, Punk's return has indeed opened the doors for endless possibilities.

Why does Sonya Deville believe CM Punk's return is best for business?

From Superstars to veterans, people have been reacting to the return of the Second City Saint. However, there have been a few people who believe signing him could be detrimental given his past controversies.

While speaking with Sony Sports Network, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville had an interesting take on the 45-year-old's WWE return. She explained things from an optimistic perspective.

Deville said that CM Punk is one of the most talked-about names in the realm of pro wrestling and he also creates a buzz. She believes this is something that benefits the business as it draws a wide fanbase.

The 30-year-old touched on the topic of Punk being a controversial name and called it a positive thing. She propounded that controversies and drama only tend to bring more eyeballs which in turn draws ratings.

I mean where there is controversy there is ratings, right? People like to be entertained, people like drama. And I think CM Punk is talented... I know what he has done with his career and I think its good for business, said Sonya Deville.

Therefore, Sonya Deville stated that signing the Second City Saint is best for business and would only take the promotion to new heights.

