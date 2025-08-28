CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship by forming a new team? Exploring WWE Clash in Paris possibility

CM Punk has another shot at capturing the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-Way Match against reigning champion Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. In recent weeks, The Best in The World has attempted to form a coalition with his fellow challengers to neutralize The Vision's numbers advantage.However, the events on this week's RAW proved that lines have been drawn, and it will be every man for himself on Sunday. That said, CM Punk's championship aspirations may finally be fulfilled, thanks to an assist from an unlikely name.In an interesting possibility, Sami Zayn could help CM Punk become the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash in Paris. The speculation arose after Punk was seen teaming up with Zayn and Penta at a recent live event.Of course, the events at live shows rarely translate to weekly storylines. However, considering how heavily involved Sami Zayn was with The Vision until recently, it would make sense if the former Intercontinental Champion were to interfere in Rollins' title defense at the upcoming premium live event.But why would Zayn help Punk, especially when his 'brother,' Jey Uso, is also involved in the match? Well, if this week's RAW was any indication, it seems that The YEET Master has started listening to his cousin, Roman Reigns.Now, it may not inherently be a bad thing, given the recent attitude change of OTC1, but if Jey starts showing signs of Reigns' previous &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; persona, it may cause a strain in his relationship with others.Moreover, Zayn and Punk are no strangers to battling The Vision together. They teamed up a few months ago at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. However, they were unsuccessful in scoring the victory, thanks to Bronson Reed's addition to the villainous alliance.While The Underdog from The Underground is a SmackDown Superstar now and is currently involved in a rivalry with Solo Sikoa and the MFT, his recent interaction with The Second City Saint may lead to a shocking moment this Sunday.If Zayn helps Punk win, the popular stars could even go on to form a team, as their battle against The Vision would only be intensified if Seth Rollins were to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to The Second City Saint. While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that all of this is speculative at this point.CM Punk praised Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Clash in ParisCM Punk's first World Title win in WWE after over a decade lasted only a few minutes, thanks to his archenemy, Seth Rollins, who cashed in his MITB contract and walked away as the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2025.Rollins and Punk have been at odds since The Voice of The Voiceless returned to WWE in November 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Visionary has never missed an opportunity to berate CM Punk, whether it's on television or in interviews. However, The Second City Saint surprisingly gave Rollins his flowers recently.While speaking on ESPN's First Take, Punk praised The Architect as a competitor and acknowledged his success in WWE.&quot;Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion,&quot; Punk said.It will be interesting to see how the next chapter in the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins unfolds at Clash in Paris this Sunday.