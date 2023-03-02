"Cody and I had our feud" - When WWE scrapped plans for former star to become world champion

In 2010, Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) re-signed with WWE after having an unsuccessful run a few years earlier. He spent about six years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the Tag Team Championship alongside The Miz. However, the 40-year-old was released from his contract in May 2016.

During his second run, Stevens won the 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. He later cashed in his contract on John Cena on an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he failed to defeat the Leader of the Cenation and capture the championship. At the same time, Stevens was feuding with his former tag team partner, Cody Rhodes.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted in September 2021, Stevens revealed that he was supposed to win the world title from Cena and then feud over it with Rhodes. Nevertheless, it never happened.

"Yeah, I was supposed to win it. I was supposed to cash in (successfully). Cody and I had our feud, everything was great. I heard I was going to win the world title, Cody chases me, and then we do the whole (feud). We had a whole wonderful thing planned and, yeah, didn't happen, but whatever," he said.

Cody Rhodes is finally back in the WWE world title picture

The same month Aron Stevens was released from WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes requested his release and left the company. Last year, however, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly six years of absence.

Rhodes is now the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. He will now square off against Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

