Cody Rhodes announcement, major challenge, and more - 5 things that could happen on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 

WWE WrestleMania XL is in the books and this Friday's SmackDown will feature the fallout from the premium live event. There were several title changes during the PLE, including a new Undipsuted WWE Universal Champion crowned. Cody Rhodes finally was able to finish his story and dethroned The Tribal Chief in the main event of Night Two.

Bayley also got her revenge on IYO SKY and defeated her former Damage CTRL stablemate to become champion. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were able to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during the 6-Pack Challenge Ladder Match at The Show of Shows as well.

Listed below are five things that could happen on the SmackDown following WrestleMania XL:

#5. Cody Rhodes could kick off WWE SmackDown

Triple H introduced Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to begin this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare could show up on this week's SmackDown as well and make a huge announcement.

Roman Reigns served as the major champion on the blue brand but that will no longer be the case. Rhodes could reveal that he will be moving to SmackDown on a full time basis moving forward now that he has ended The Head of the Table's historic title reign.

#4. Dakota Kai could confront the WWE Women's Champion

Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley when she returned from injury earlier this year. Kai has aligned with the remaining Damage CTRL members and recently shared that she believes the heel faction will be more successful without The Role Model.

She could put her money where her mouth is and confront the WWE Women's Champion this Friday night. A rivalry with Bayley would help Kai grow as a singles star and she may even pull off the upset to become champion down the line. Bayley could also get the ultimate revenge on Damage CTRL by defeating everyone in the group during her title reign.

#3. The Street Profits could use their momentum from WrestleMania to challenge for the SmackDown tag titles

The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) had been embroiled in a rivalry with The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain) for the past several months. The two factions battled in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania and The Pride picked up the victory.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions and The Street Profits could confront the duo this Friday night. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost their opportunity to qualify for the 6-Pack Challenge Ladder Match at WrestleMania due to The Final Testament interfering in their match against Waller and Theory on the March 29 edition of SmackDown.

The Final Testament appeared on this week's episode of WWE NXT and could probably be off of the main roster for now. The Street Profits may carry their momentum from WrestleMania into a SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory in the weeks ahead.

#2. Randy Orton could challenge Logan Paul to a singles match

Logan Paul successfully defended the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania. The Maverick pinned Kevin Owens to retain the title, and previously defeated The Prizefighter at Royal Rumble 2024.

Randy Orton could issue a challenge to the United States Champion this Friday night and say he wants to face Logan Paul one on one. The Viper has come up short several times since his return from injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames and may be determined to capture the United States Championship after losing at WrestleMania XL.

#1. Roman Reigns could turn babyface and leave The Bloodline

Roman Reigns historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has finally come to an end at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The Rock confronted The American Nightmare this past Monday night on RAW and hinted that he would be coming after Rhodes down the line.

The Tribal Chief could start a new journey this Friday night now that he is no longer champion. Instead of appearing as the same character, Reigns may present a different side of himself on the blue brand. The veteran has been portraying a heel for years and could use this opportunity to reinvent himself.

