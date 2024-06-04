Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner to turn heel and dethrone him? Exploring potential Money in the Bank cash-in

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL as he defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare's victory against all odds is the biggest blow The Bloodline has suffered to date.

The 38-year-old has successfully defended his title against AJ Styles and United States Champion Logan Paul in the past two months. He is reportedly set to face The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle in a rematch. While Rhodes is largely expected to come out as a victor in Scotland, the Undisputed WWE Champion may get dethroned by his friend Main Event Jey Uso in the coming months.

After Jey Uso left SmackDown last summer, Cody Rhodes brought him to RAW. The duo had many big moments together and even captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at one point. The YEET Master also came to the aid of Cody during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules affair at WrestleMania XL.

Jey Uso has transitioned into a successful singles star in the past year. The RAW Superstar has secured impressive victories against formidable opponents to earn the respect of fans and critics. However, the former Bloodline member has often failed at the final hurdle. He recently faced a defeat against Gunther in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament.

Jey Uso declared himself for the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the latest episode of RAW. If the former Tag Team Champions captures the MITB briefcase in July, there's a good chance that he may cash in on his ''friend'' Cody Rhodes and turn heel in the process.

If Jey Uso dethrones Cody Rhodes, he could possibly challenge for the position of The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence.

Jey Uso beats Cody Rhodes in WWE's May 2024 merchandise sales

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are two of the most popular stars in WWE currently. While Rhodes is the face of the company, The YEET Master is not far behind when it comes to attracting the masses.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, the former Bloodline member outperformed The American Nightmare in merchandise sales last month. The black "YEET" t-shirt was WWE's top seller in the ''Men's Apparel'' category in May 2024.

Merchandise sales play a huge role in influencing the career graph of a WWE Superstar because they are a reflection of a wrestler's popularity among the masses. Cody Rhodes has dominated merchandise sales in the past two years, and Jey Uso seems to have embarked on a hot streak of his own.

It will be interesting to see if the RAW Superstar captures a singles title in the coming months.