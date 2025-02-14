Cody Rhodes to meet his new challenger, major Elimination Chamber addition? 3 predictions for Bloodline 2.0 on WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has a lot in store, with Cody Rhodes and Bloodline 2.0 just some of the expected names scheduled for the show. Interestingly, it seems like the chances of them crossing paths are also likely.

Ad

The Bloodline 2.0's run on WWE SmackDown has changed in the past few months. After Solo Sikoa was defeated by Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere, the latter was named the One and Only Tribal Chief. The former North American Champion has since been absent for the majority of the past few weeks, with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu starting chaos on the brand. Despite the changes within the group, it could undergo more happenings tonight.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three things Bloodline 2.0 could do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. Jacob Fatu might win the Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu will compete in tonight's WWE SmackDown against notable names like Braun Strowman and Damian Priest. The match has major implications for his future, as it will determine who will be the next participant in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

With how dominant The Bloodline 2.0 member's performance has been in the past few weeks, especially against Strowman at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, it wouldn't be a shock if he joined the likes of CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Ad

#2. Solo Sikoa might tease tension with fellow Bloodline member Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Sikoa hasn't been seen much on SmackDown since walking out of the arena following his loss against Reigns. He returned on last week's episode, where he attacked Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has been pretty busy, focused on another topic.

In Solo's absence, Jacob has been keeping Bloodline 2.0 alive and relevant, which is apparently why he earned a spot in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Although this is something to be proud of, Sikoa might view this act as something else. Solo could call Jacob into the ring tonight for a one-on-one chat, wherein Sikoa could wish his cousin good luck but also remind him who brought him into the Stamford-based promotion in the first place.

Ad

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes to be announced on WWE SmackDown tonight

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Solo immediately targeted Rhodes when he returned from his short hiatus on WWE SmackDown. From the looks of it, Solo's actions weren't just motivated by their history, but something else.

As the Elimination Chamber approaches, The American Nightmare might need another challenger, which Solo could fill in. Sikoa could challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship not just for the title itself, but to reclaim his status on the brand, Bloodline, and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback