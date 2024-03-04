Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to get help from an unlikely source against The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could find help from an unlikely source in their rivalry against The Bloodline on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Rock appeared on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown and suggested a marquee match for Night One of WrestleMania 40. He said he wanted to team up with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match with huge implications for Night Two. If The Bloodline win the match, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be no disqualifications, under 'Bloodline Rules.' However, if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win the tag team match during Night One, then The Bloodline is barred from ringside during the title match on Night Two.

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior has told The Visionary that there is too much on his plate and he shouldn't be concerned with The Bloodline. McIntyre also suggested that The Bloodline interfering in his title match against Rollins would taint his victory at WWE WrestleMania.

McIntyre could get involved in the storyline and be ringside for the tag team match on Night One, just in case Solo Sikoa gets involved. Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022 and cost McIntyre his title match against Roman Reigns. McIntyre could get a measure of revenge by preventing The Enforcer of The Bloodline from interfering in the massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes' sister says finishing the story at WWE WrestleMania is the last piece of the puzzle

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, has shared that her brother winning the title would cement their family's legacy in the wrestling business.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Cody Rhodes' sister said her brother needs to finish his story and win the big one. She added that The American Nightmare will never quit and becoming champion is the final piece to the puzzle.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler, when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him, that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

Check out the full video below:

The anticipation for this year's WWE WrestleMania is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see if Rhodes can finally finish his story at the biggest show of the year next month.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!