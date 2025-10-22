Cody Rhodes to suffer heartbreaking betrayal and lose his Undisputed Title at SNME 2025? Analyzing the chances

Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has maintained his dominance over the WWE roster for months. Although the American Nightmare suffered a pinfall loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel this week, Rollins’ injury could prevent him from being recognized as the company’s new top star, allowing Cody Rhodes to remain the face of the industry.Following his loss at Crown Jewel, the American Nightmare kicked off a brilliant feud against Drew McIntyre after the latter’s storyline ended abruptly, thanks to Jacob Fatu’s injury. Both men tore each other apart in a massive main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown last week, making headlines all around the globe.Following the words both men shared with each other and the action that unfolded in the ring, WWE has confirmed a massive singles match between both superstars at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, making things much more interesting.While the excitement amongst fans to see Rhodes in action once again is at an all-time high, it is quite possible that the American Nightmare ends up getting betrayed by his best friend, Randy Orton, and further allows Drew McIntyre to pin him and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.A feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes has been awaited by millions around the world for months now, and the story between both men could finally kick off at Saturday Night’s Main Event. With a lot of possibilities in place, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.Cody Rhodes might face Brock Lesnar very soonBrock Lesnar has not been seen on TV since his massive victory against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, and recent reports now suggest his future in the company. As per a recent update from the Wrestling Observer, Lesnar might get a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series.&quot;He should wrestle Cody. I mean, if you beat John Cena the way you beat John Cena, you obviously should have a match with Cody. And, you know, maybe they don’t. I don’t know if they know how to get out of that one. You know, obviously that wasn’t the original plan for Survivor Series... Everything’s up in the air now, but I would think that, and Cody even mentioned him in a promo, which made me think that that’s a direction they’re going in,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside News]While fans have been waiting to see some big feuds kick off on the blue brand, time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.