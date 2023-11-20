Cody Rhodes' team to suffer another major blow on WWE RAW before Survivor Series? Exploring the chances

WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena. The WWE Universe has been on a high ever since Titanland confirmed the two WarGames matches.

However, before WarGames, the advantage needs to be decided. In WarGames the match can only be won when all competitors are in the ring. At all times until the end, one team remains at a numbers advantage as the superstars come in one by one.

Tonight’s WWE RAW will showcase a match between one member of Team Cody and one member of The Judgment Day to decide which side will have the advantage. It’s possible that Sami Zayn will represent Team Cody, and the babyfaces could suffer a loss against the superstar representing The Judgment Day, which can be Damian Priest.

Sami Zayn did interfere in Damian Priest's attempt to cash in against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023, so The Archer of Infamy does have significant frustration towards Zayn. Next, Zayn has lost a couple of bouts recently, and another loss will play well into this losing streak.

Finally, the heels have usually always found a way to win the advantage for themselves, with the babyface making the final entrance. Considering the above, it’s plausible that Team Cody is headed for a devastating loss at the hands of The Judgment Day on tonight’s RAW before Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames might witness the return of multi-time champion

Currently, The Judgment Day and Team Cody officially have four members each for WarGames. However, the match is supposed to be between five members on each side.

Recently, Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day but has not been officially announced for WarGames. However, he will be a part of the match if reports are to be believed. On the other hand, Team Cody’s fifth member is rumored to be a returning Randy Orton at Survivor Series.

As of now, it’s just a report, and WWE has made no official statement. However, Randy Orton was spotted at the Performance Center a while ago, hinting at him gearing up to return to the squared circle.

Would you like to see Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.