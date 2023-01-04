Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and 3 other big-time matches pitched but scrapped for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE's biggest event of the year is WrestleMania. In many ways, the show is World Wrestling Entertainment's version of the World Cup or the Superbowl. The first-ever WrestleMania took place all the way back in 1985 and it has been an epic yearly event ever since.

Since 2020, WrestleMania has been a two-night spectacle, and WrestleMania 39 will be no different. With two nights of action, the company will need plenty of matches across both shows and many fans are already speculating about what bouts may be on the card.

In addition to fan speculation, there have been plenty of reports regarding possible bouts for the upcoming show, along with a handful of matches that were reportedly considered for The Granddaddy Of Them All but have ultimately been scrapped.

This article will look at four matches that have been heavily rumored to take place but have allegedly been scrapped or changed in some way. It should be noted that these are all based on unconfirmed rumors and reports, meaning the bouts could still take place or weren't potentially ever truly on the cards. Still, it can be fun for fans to imagine what matches could have taken place.

Below are four matches pitched, but later scrapped for WWE WrestleMania 39.

#4. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes has allegedly been scrapped

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars of all time. The 16-time world champion was largely absent from WWE programming throughout 2022 but returned for the final Friday Night SmackDown of the year to have a tag team match alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Cody Rhodes had one of the biggest returns of 2022 when he shockingly answered the call to fight Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two stars had three epic bouts but an arm injury has left Rhodes out of action since their third clash at Hell in a Cell.

While both The Champ and The American Nightmare are beloved, the two were seemingly going to clash at WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful, the Vince McMahon regime had pitched for the two to clash at The Show Of Shows. It is now believed that plans have changed in the Triple H-led era and that the stars will both be involved in something different.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Ronda Rousey has been rumored

Ronda Rousey is one of the most dominant forces to ever compete in a WWE ring. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has only lost to a handful of superstars in the company, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan.

Speaking of dominant forces, few in WWE are as dominant as The Eradicator. Rhea Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion and is a threat to anybody on the roster. Interestingly, these two dominant forces were possibly set to clash at WrestleMania 39.

A recent rumor going around noted that Ronda Rousey and Rhea Ripley would clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. While this, like any match on the list, is technically possible, Ronda's recent loss to Charlotte Flair means this bout is now far less likely to take place.

#2. Tyson Fury may be unable to appear at WWE WrestleMania 39

Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury is one of the most accomplished boxers today. The two-time heavyweight champion also has ties to pro wrestling. He competed against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and has often had back-and-forth spats with Drew McIntyre.

WWE is reportedly interested in having the big man appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble and then ultimately WrestleMania 39. He and McIntyre could likely have teamed up or even had a bout against each other, but recent news may make those plans impossible.

According to The Sun, the boxing great has ties with the Irish mob. He was allegedly banned from entering the United States, as was his brother. While there's no way to tell how authentic this story is, this could make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 an impossible feat.

#1. A Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match has reportedly been scrapped

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the all-time greats and is arguably the biggest star in the history of women's wrestling. The Man is a multi-time WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and is the first woman to headline and win in the main event of WrestleMania.

She and Ronda Rousey aren't strangers to each other. Ronda was also involved in that WrestleMania bout, as was Charlotte Flair. Becky ultimately walked away from the match as the winner, but many believed that a major singles match between The Man and The Baddest Woman On The Planet was inevitable.

While there were rumors that Ronda and Becky would clash, the plan has allegedly been nixed. The supposed reasoning behind the canceled plans comes down to many feeling that the bout has lost its luster and it should have happened several years ago. What each star will do at The Show Of Shows is anybody's guess, but the event will likely be an incredible show nonetheless.

