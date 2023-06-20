Could former world champion return to NXT after 2 years and help Bron Breakker defeat Seth Rollins? Chances of massive title change

Seth Rollins' next stop in being a fighting World Heavyweight Champion will be at NXT Gold Rush this week when he will take on Bron Breakker. Bron challenged The Visionary last Tuesday, and the latter accepted a return to his alma mater. The Champion has fond memories of the developmental brand, being the inaugural NXT Champion.

The World Heavyweight Championship bout will likely include shenanigans based on the latest events. Bron Breakker is in the middle of a feud with Ilja Dragunov. Meanwhile, Finn Balor blindsided Seth Rollins multiple times on the latest RAW episode and even ended the scheduled open challenge. The Judgment Day member may pop up this Tuesday to continue his hunt.

Last seen fighting Karrion Kross in the middle of 2021, Balor's return to NXT will tilt the odds in a competitor's favor. However, he is unlikely to help Bron Breakker defeat Seth Rollins. The Prince would rather cost the fellow heel the title match.

The reason being that he is booked to fight Seth at Money in the Bank, and any changes in the World Championship scenes may result in him losing out on it. Also, given his history with Rollins, he would rather be the one to strip him of his title.

Seth 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡’ Rollins (NOT @WWERollins) @IgnitesHisWill It’s no secret that Finn Balor and I have a long history together, dating back to SummerSlam 2016. No doubt, a match that changed both of our careers, but the difference is that one of us got bitter, and one of us got better. See, because while Finn has been spent the past seven— It’s no secret that Finn Balor and I have a long history together, dating back to SummerSlam 2016. No doubt, a match that changed both of our careers, but the difference is that one of us got bitter, and one of us got better. See, because while Finn has been spent the past seven— https://t.co/3dNLxZ7J5q

Keeping aside the kayfabe aspects, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins has been heavily advertised for Money in the Bank, so there might be no change on the match card.

It's also fitting that the rivals, who clashed for the newly-debuted Universal Championship in 2016, have finally been booked for a throwdown to settle matters.

Seth Rollins praised Bron Breakker ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match

Debuting in 2021, Bron Breakker proved that wrestling ran in his genes by performing exceptionally with his powerhouse qualities. He put the locker room on notice by defeating the then-face of NXT LA Knight on his debut. At the beginning of 2022, he won the NXT Championship and hasn't moved away from the top card ever since.

During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins opined that Bron Breakker is ready for a run in WWE main roster. He also gave some encouraging words to the youngster.

"From everything I’ve seen performance-wise, Bron’s as ready as he’s gonna get. And his time will come. Everybody’s time will come [...] I was anxious as anybody when I was down there in NXT. I told Bron this on Tuesday, I’ve been in your shoes. You want to make noise. You want to be the guy and I like that. We need that passion and we need that hunger to continue to push the business forward."

The real-life Bronson Steiner is rumored to enter the WWE main roster this summer. With formidable opponents like Seth Rollins and Gunther, Breakker could be a valuable asset to the RAW brand.

