Could former WWE Champion return at WrestleMania 39 following a year's absence? In-ring status and more disclosed

WrestleMania is the perfect stage for WWE Superstars to make their debuts, as well as big returns after brief periods of absence. Bringing back fan favorites and popular stars can inject new storylines and rivalries after the culmination of different feuds in the Show of Shows.

This month marks one year since Big E's last appearance in the ring after narrowly avoiding a career-ending neck injury. During an interaction earlier this year, the former WWE Champion dismissed rumors of potential participation in the Royal Rumble. He cited that he wanted his neck to be completely healed before making any decisions pertaining to a return to the squared circle.

If the former WWE Champion makes his return, there is a high possibility of multiple storylines playing out, which could include dismantling the New Day. Other ventures could include Big E's thirst for vengeance following his injury and issuing a challenge to the Brawling Brutes.

The New Day founder was the victim of a botched suplex from Ridge Holland in a tag team match held on March 11, 2022. If he returns to Mania and reunites with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, there could be big trouble coming for the Brawling Brutes. Some speculate that Big E could potentially interrupt Sheamus’ triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Though it is unclear whether he could make his comeback to compete, in the last few months on the road to WrestleMania 39, Big E has made a few appearances for promotions and media buzz.

He was spotted reuniting with The New Day in Australia for a WWE Event with a streaming subscription, Binge, which was their first complete reunion of the year. Big E was most recently on ABC's hit show, Wheel of Fortune, for WWE Week featuring other stars such as Liv Morgan, The Miz, Austin Theory, and a few others.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss to also potentially return at WrestleMania?

There have been rumors about Randy Orton making an appearance at the Show of Shows. Orton’s last WWE television appearance was in May 2022 when he suffered a back injury against The Usos in a Championship Unification match.

The Viper and The Original Bro ended up losing their titles that night. Ten months have passed, and it seems that the icon is rumored to return to WrestleMania 39 after it was reported that he recently ordered new wrestling boots.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a handful of other superstars that have been absent are set to return at ‘Mania. Alexa Bliss, who has not been seen on television since her loss at Royal Rumble 2023, confirmed her attendance this weekend for Mania, teasing a possible match.

WWE has also been known to include special celebrity guests during WrestleMania week. It has been reported that Bad Bunny will return to be involved in a segment, however, there has been no confirmation on the matter. The Puerto Rican celebrity paired up with Damian Priest in his first performance to beat The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

"There are a number of wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there." (H/T Ringside News)

With barely a few days to go for The Showcase of the Immortals, the wrestling world eagerly looks forward to the weekend as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns collides with top contender Cody Rhodes.

Other anticipated title matches will include a bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and a matchup for the United States Championship between Austin Theory and legend John Cena.

