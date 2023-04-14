Could Kenny Omega join WWE because of 3-time World Heavyweight Champion? Here's how

Rumors regarding Kenny Omega's possible future in WWE have become a topic of discussion among the wrestling community. Although it has already been reported that he still has a few months left on his AEW contract, a certain star might drive him away once it expires.

One of the main stories last year was the brawl after AEW's All Out media scrum, with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks as some of the people involved. Those involved were absent from television for a while, but The Elite returned two months later. Meanwhile, the Straight Edge star still hasn't surfaced.

Rumors spread that Punk might return around June this year. Fightful Select then reported that Punk and Chris Jericho, who also didn't have the best things to say about the former, are planning to work on their differences. From the looks of it, the former WWE stars are open about mending their issues, but the same can't be said for The Elite.

The site mentioned that the former WWE Champion was also open about talking with The Elite to settle their issues, and even attempted to meet with them. However, the trio was not too keen about meeting CM Punk after what transpired in September.

From the looks of it, Kenny Omega's issues and unwillingness to work with CM Punk might be enough to drive The Cleaner away to WWE. Interestingly, it has also been reported that the 39-year-old doesn't have a new deal with AEW. It was stated that his contract was extended after spending months away due to injury, and it might end around November or December.

Kenny Omega is said to be in talks with WWE

While there are rumors of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion preparing for his AEW return, there have also been hints that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is preparing for his departure from the company.

Konnan recently discussed that The Cleaner was planning to partake in the upcoming AAA: TripleMania event, but the latter didn't want to commit to anything as he is still unsure about his future in AEW. The WCW legend stated that he assumed Kenny Omega agreed to a new deal but didn't ask, and also mentioned that WWE was talking to Omega as well.

"I’m assuming, I never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future, so I’m thinking he already signed. But, you know, he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay and WWE was talking to him. You know? So, we couldn’t get him to commit.”

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will indeed make his wrestling return soon and if it will be enough to drive Kenny Omega to WWE.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes