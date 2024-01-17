Current WWE champion to be forced to relinquish his title due to injury? Exploring potential twist

A current champion could be forced to relinquish their title following an injury sustained on last night's edition of WWE RAW in Arkansas.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27, and the buzz surrounding the event is incredible. CM Punk returned to the company after almost a decade away at Survivor Series 2023 and has already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Last night on RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line against Jinder Mahal. The Visionary retained the title but reportedly suffered an injury during the match. It has been reported that the severity of the injury will be known later this week.

Expand Tweet

If the injury turns out to be significant, Seth Rollins could be forced to relinquish the title, which would set up an interesting scenario at Royal Rumble. Instead of everyone competing for the right to challenge for the title at WrestleMania, the Men's Royal Rumble match could be for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship this year.

Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther are some of the massive names competing in the match. While Seth Rollins missing time due to injury would be a huge loss, especially for fans hoping to see him face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40, it could lead to an even more exciting premium live event next weekend.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out the video below:

WWE RAW star Gunther comments on Seth Rollins' persona

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently commented on Seth Rollins' outlandish character in WWE.

Rollins has become known for his wild outfits on WWE television and his infamous cackle into the microphone. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last year, Gunther noted that he is very different from the World Heavyweight Champion, but many people enjoy Rollins' character.

"Oh, personal taste? Yeah, of course. Look at me, what I do. I make it clear what's important for me when I stand in the ring and how I approach my profession. And obviously, he's [Seth Rollins] a very over-the-top person, but also, a lot of people enjoy it and like it," said Gunther.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Seth Rollins has established himself as a fighting champion, and many fans were on his side during his promo with CM Punk last month. It will be interesting to see if Rollins is forced to miss any time following his reported injury last night on RAW.

Who would you like to see win the Men's Royal Rumble if the World Heavyweight Championship was on the line in the match? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here