Current WWE Superstars with the most tag team title reigns

At Extreme Rules last week, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura beat The New Day to capture the SmackDown tag team titles.

While this was Nakamura's maiden tag title in the company, Cesaro has won the belt seven times now, making the latter one of the most prolific tag team wrestlers in the WWE today. So who among the current roster has won most tag team titles in the WWE overall?

This is a tricky question because there have been a number of incarnations of the tag team titles in the company over the years - the WWE tag titles, the World tag titles, the WWF tag titles, the WCW tag titles, the RAW tag titles, the SmackDown tag titles etc.

As per WWE records, this is how the lineage works - The SmackDown tag titles are a relatively new belt, with the lineage starting from when Heath Slater and Rhyno won a tournament to crown the inaugural winners in 2016.

The RAW tag titles take its lineage from the WWE tag team titles which was established in 2002.

Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit won a tournament, beating Edge and Rey Mysterio to become the first champions. Ironically, those belts were supposed to be exclusive to SmackDown when they were established.

Rated-Y2J with the Unified tag titles in 2010

But what about the tag titles before 2002? They have a separate lineage - The first ever tag team titles introduced in the WWE were the WWF Tag team titles won by Luke Graham and Tarzan Taylor.

These were the titles - now renamed as the WWF Tag team titles - over which the Hardys, the Dudleys and Edge & Christian waged those legendary ladder matches wars in the early 2000's. They were renamed as the World tag team titles after the brand split in 2002 and made exclusive to RAW for a while.

Those belts were unified with the WWE tag team titles to form the Unified tag titles at Wrestlemania 25 by Carlito and Primo Colon.

Future winners of the belt like Chris Jericho and Edge used to carry around both sets of belts, but this practice ended after the Hart Dynasty won the belt in 2010 and a new set of belts were introduced, which continued the WWE Tag team title lineage, but ended the original WWF tag title succession.

The Dudleys and Kane have won quite a few tag titles

As for the WCW tag titles, those belts were introduced in the WWE after Vince McMahon purchased WCW and the titles were absorbed in to the WWF tag titles at Survivor Series 2001 when the Dudleys won the belts.

This list looks at the current WWE roster and features the active wrestlers who have won any version of the tag team titles in the WWE the most number of times. Wrestlers like Kane, the Dudleys, Christian and Matt Hardy will not be in this list as they aren't signed to a wrestlers contract in the WWE currently.

#5. Cesaro - 7

Cesaro is the current SmackDown tag team champion alongside Nakamura

Cesaro might be highly overlooked as a singles wrestler, but that hasn't stopped him from piling on tag team title wins in the WWE. With the Extreme Rules victory, Cesaro has claimed his 7th tag title - ahead of tag team specialists like the Usos.

He still has a sole United States title reign to his credit as far as singles titles go, while being involved in a number of repackages that fans have lost count.

Debuting as Antonio Cesaro, the Swiss Superstar became part of the Real Americans, had a forgettable stint as a Paul Heyman guy, introduced the Cesaro section, the James Bond entrance, formed The Bar, the League of Nations and now the Artist Collective.

Sheamus has won five tag titles with Cesaro

With his singles run floundering, a tag team partnership with Tyson Kidd breathed new life into Cesaro's career in 2014. The duo had a solitary RAW tag team title run before Kidd had to retire from wrestling due to a spinal injury. This put Cesaro in limbo again, but things improved when WWE decided to team him up with Sheamus to form 'The Bar'.

The Bar thrived in the stacked WWE tag team scene from 2016 - 2019, winning the tag titles on five separate occasions. They would beat the likes of The New Day, The Hardy Boyz and The Shield to capture the titles before the team was split up due to an injury suffered by Sheamus.

This saw Cesaro flounder yet again as a singles wrestler, wrestling in pay-per-view kick-off shows and even suffering a defeat to local lad Mansoor at the Crown Jewel PPV.

The situaltion looked up when Sami Zayn created his Artist Collective with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro as members - but Cesaro was treated as the third wheel as both Nakamura and Zayn enjoyed Intercontinental title wins during the period.

The COVID-19 situation actually came to Cesaro's rescue here as Zayn chose to remain home rather than defend his IC title - necessitating the WWE to push the tag team of Nakamura and Cesaro instead. This resulted in another tag title triumph last week at Extreme Rules, notching up his tag title tally to 7.