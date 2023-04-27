WWE legend really injured Trish Stratus during the Ruthless Aggression era? All you should know about the unfortunate event

Trish Stratus' WWE run surely did wonders for women's wrestling today, but it wasn't always an easy path. Aside from questionable storylines, she also had to suffer injuries throughout her career. However, some may believe that one of them came from the hands of a wrestling legend.

In 2005, Trish and Lita embarked on a feud for the Women's Championship. During their rivalry, the latter teamed up with her on-screen husband, Kane, while Stratus partnered with Viscera. The latter saved the Canadian star when Kane attempted to chokeslam her. During their segments, Big Daddy V tried to seduce Stratus, but the latter said he first needed to take care of Kane.

After constant insults, he’d finally had enough. At the 2005 Backlash event, Viscera lost to Kane and was met with another set of insults from Trish. In retaliation, the 400-lb star delivered a Big Splash and "injured" Stratus. She was out of action for four months. It should be noted that Trish Stratus' injury was not caused by Viscera, but was only an angle to write her off from television

For those wondering what happened to Trish, doctors have previously told her she was experiencing degenerative disc damage. After being out of action, she was diagnosed with a herniated disc. Fortunately, she returned in September of the same year in great health.

However, her initial retirement came not long after the following year. At only 30 years old, the former Women's Champion retired from professional wrestling in 2006.

Trish Stratus is now back in WWE with a new character

Lita and Trish made a triumphant return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. The Extreme Diva teamed up with Becky Lynch to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

To match their opponents, Stratus helped her best friend and The Man in battling Bayley. Trish Stratus, Becky, and Lita were once again successful in WrestleMania 39 against Damage CTRL. However, their partnership quickly dissolved.

On a previous episode of RAW, Lita was attacked backstage before their tag team title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish Stratus decided to step in and teamed up with Lynch.

During the match, the champions were unsuccessful in defending their crown. The Hall of Famer decided to rub salt in the wound by attacking The Man.

It's definitely nice to see the WWE Hall of Famer back in action after so many years of sporadic appearances. It remains to be seen how her current run will turn out.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes