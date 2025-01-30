Despite Royal Rumble rumors, 5-time WWE champion to instead brutally attack Rhea Ripley? Exploring potentially shocking return on RAW

Rhea Ripley will not participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday, February 1. Instead, she will be waiting to see whether the winner of the match will challenge her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Even though The Eradicator has hinted at joining the Men's Royal Rumble Match, it is unclear if she will be at Lucas Oil Stadium.

She will be, however, on RAW on Netflix next Monday, where she is expected to have a segment with the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, a former women's champion could show up on RAW and assault The Eradicator, setting the stage for a title match either at 'Mania or on The Road to WrestleMania. This would be Alexa Bliss.

The Goddess has been away from WWE for exactly two years now, as her last appearance was back at the Royal Rumble in January 2023.

She has yet to return from her maternity break, but reports suggested that her comeback was about to happen earlier in the month. In addition to that, new reports suggest that Alexa Bliss wanted to sign a new deal with WWE, with the Stamford-based company purportedly unwilling to offer her a new deal. This could mean that it is likely that the former champion will not show up at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Still, the two sides could prove the naysayers wrong and eventually agree to a new deal before Monday Night RAW, which would allow Bliss to appear on the red brand for the first time in two years and target Rhea Ripley.

Alexa could assault the reigning Women's World Champion either in the ring or backstage, making a statement and emerging as the next challenger for the title.

Bianca Belair could be Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 41

Amid reports over Alexa Bliss' return, WWE Creative continues to ponder who Rhea Ripley will face at WrestleMania 41.

According to a report from wrestling insider WrestleVotes during a recent episode of the Backstage Pass, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair could emerge as the one to challenge The Eradicator at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no," WrestleVotes said.

Bianca will compete at the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but even if she doesn't win it, she could still challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at 'Mania on The Road to WrestleMania.

