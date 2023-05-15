Did Dwayne Johnson quit the Fast & Furious franchise because of John Cena?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the many faces in the Fast & Furious franchise that fans wish to see make an unexpected return. It is common for the series to introduce new characters, though it is incredibly personal for the audience when their fan favorites come back. Luke Hobbs was first introduced in the fifth movie installment and the last time Johnson resumed the character was in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

Fans wonder whether his involvement has ceased due to John Cena's appearance, but this is not true. Back in November 2021, Vin Diesel posted publicly to his Instagram, asking Dwayne Johnson to reprise his role in the franchise.

However, in the process, Diesel brought up the promise he made to their close friend, Paul Walker prior to his death and mentioned his children. This did not sit well with The Rock, and he accused his co-star of manipulation despite the decision they both respectfully reached in private.

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson have both had their share of beef from their feud that spanned from 2011 to 2013, and the two WWE icons have made peace with one another. Cena recently expressed that he didn't realize how the Rock's personal success could affect his life and other wrestlers who plan to make the move into the world of cinema.

With the news of Dwayne Johnson supposedly set to appear in a post-credit scene of Fast X, the WWE Universe is excited to see whether the legends will share the screen together.

Fans react to Dwayne Johnson's daughter on NXT

Simone Johnson, now known as Ava, made her NXT debut last year in October 2022 when she was revealed to be the newest member of The Schism stable. She is the first fourth-generation wrestler in the WWE, following in her family's footsteps. While many have high expectations for Raine, her latest appearance has fans questioning her potential.

On an episode of NXT's Level Up, Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolf Gang) defended their titles against Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler of The Schism. Ava was at ringside and did her best to distract the other team to help out her stable.

However, during the match, Ava was attacked by Ivy Nile, who successfully landed a few punches before being held back. Fans were not impressed with Ava's wrestling skills, even mentioning her father, Dwayne Johnson in the comments on the video.

Some fans are calling out Ava for her lack of training

While some comments are quite negative, other fans are still confident that Ava has yet to show the WWE Universe her full potential, with others continuing to support her.

