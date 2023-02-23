Did Sonya Deville date Mandy Rose before future wife Toni Cassano? Details on Absolution's relationship

Sonya Deville recently shared that Toni Cassano is about to be her future wife. However, this got some fans wondering if the WWE star was also involved with former superstar and partner Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville never dated or were involved in a romantic relationship with each other, but they do share a close relationship. In the past, the latter even shared how they are like sisters. Sonya noted how Mandy's presence was important to her as she was mostly away from her family.

"We're like sisters. Having someone you trust and someone that has your back in a world like this where everything is crazy. It is super helpful because being on the road five, six days a week and being away from your family and loved ones can be hard and lonely, so it has been great to have my best friend by my side,"

Mandy and Sonya began their WWE journey on the sixth season of Tough Enough. Although both participants didn't win, they went on to become superstars and first started as solo competitors.

In 2017, they formed a stable alongside Paige (aka Saraya) known as Absolution. After Paige's injury, she continued with the group as their manager. The following year, the current AEW star broke away from them. Rose and Deville continued as Fire and Desire. They disbanded in 2020 as part of Mandy's romantic storyline with Otis.

At the moment, only Sonya Deville is with WWE. Mandy Rose was released from her contract in December after a dominant run in NXT. Despite this, they remain connected and even own a donut shop called Damandyz Donutz, which launched last year.

Sonya Deville and future wife Toni Cassano are not the only couples about to be married soon

Cassano and Deville may be in a relationship, but so is the former NXT Women's Champion. From the looks of it, the former Absolution members have more similarities.

Like her former WWE partner, Mandy is also engaged. She is about to marry former WWE talent Tino Sabbatelli. She announced her engagement in September of last year.

Cassano and Sabbatelli also have a wide background in sports, just like their partners. The latter is also a former NFL player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Toni is a fitness model with over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will ever reunite in WWE. Still, it looks like both of them have kept in touch and are also happy with their personal business.

