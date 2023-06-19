Did WWE legend Eddie Guerrero have a son in real-life?

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero is renowned for the unbridled passion he bought to a wrestling ring. Dominik, during the build up to WrestleMania 39 said that he wished Eddie was his father instead of Rey Mysterio. It was a throwback to one of the most controversial storylines that ended with Custody of Dominik Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005, which was won by Rey.

The Latino Heat claimed that Dom was actually his son, which he gave to The Mysterios for adoption. Fans were taken aback but the whole saga was strictly kayfabe; an on-screen thing. Eddie doesn't have a son in real life. He married former WWE and AEW personality Vickie Guerrero and has three daughters with her.

The Latino Heat's wrestling legacy was continued by his eldest child Shaul Guerrero, aka Raquel Diaz in NXT, from 2012 to 2014. She is married to Matthew Rehwoldt, a former WWE star better known by the ring name Aiden English. His two other daughters are named Sherilyn Amber Guerrero (27) and Kaylie Marie Guerrero (21).

Shaul is now a burlesque dancer going by the stage name of Miss Nyxon. Sherilyn is an aspiring photographer. Her Instagram account, sherrys_lense_, boasts more than 900 followers and also has a personal blog under the username bbguerrero_. She recently made the news for assault allegations. Speaking of Kaylie, she is an SFX artist with a craze for horror movies.

Eddie Guerrero competed with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, and Kurt Angle, and set the standards for modern-day heel wrestlers with his Lie, Cheat and Steal motto. The younger generation tries to pull off Eddie-like tactics to this day. Tragically, he passed away in November 2005 due to heart failure.

Wrestlers continue to honor Eddie Guerrero. The most notable ones are The Mysterios, with Rey tributing each 619 to his friend while Dominik has a gimmick inspired from his uncle's style. Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero, Eddie's brother, occasionally uses the latter's moves in the ring but he isn't the only one in the wrestling world to pay homage in such a way.

Rey Mysterio used Eddie Guerrero's WWE entrance theme at WrestleMania 39

WrestleManias are infamous for impressive entrances and this April was no different. A handcuffed Dominik arrived in a police van wearing Rey's luchador mask as a sign of disrespect. Prison Dom ain't no myth. Meanwhile, The Master of the 619 arrived in a low-rider accompanied by Snoop Dogg with Eddie Guerrero's entrance theme, 'Viva La Raza' playing in the background.

During the WrestleMania 39 Night One press conference, Rey Mysterio revealed that WWE mixed Snoop Dogg's song with the Viva La Raza theme.

"Nothing but a G (Thang)’ is something I heard when I was a kid. When I was growing up, everybody heard that song. And then to mix it into Viva La Raza, the fullest representor of Hispanics, Eddie Guerrero, it’s incredible. I walked into that match very emotional, and a lot of my work tonight was in honor of Eddie.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Snoop Dogg and Rey Mysterio make their entrance to #WrestleMania 39 with a tribute to Eddie Guerrero Snoop Dogg and Rey Mysterio make their entrance to #WrestleMania 39 with a tribute to Eddie Guerrero 👏 https://t.co/NHfj2ebi2m

Rey vs. Dominik had a number of spots that left the fans hoarse with cheers and boos. The eldest Mysterio whipped Dominik, who later tried to play unfairly but was stopped by Bad Bunny. It laid the foundation for WWE Backlash in which Bunny had a critically-acclaimed match with Damian Priest.

