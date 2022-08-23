DIY reunion, team up with Legend? - 5 Directions for Johnny Gargano following his WWE return

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano recently returned on WWE RAW. He had a brief altercation with Theory before taking him out.

Johnny Wrestling has been out of action since late November 2021. He had previously cut a promo in NXT citing that it was his last appearance in the yellow brand as his contract was about to expire the following month. He chose not to renew as he wanted to take time off for the birth of his child.

The Wednesday Knight looked better than ever on his comeback. On this list, we will look at five possible directions for Johnny Gargano from here.

#5. Continues fighting with Theory

The superkick planted on Mr. Money in the Bank generated a huge pop from the Toronto crowd. Apparently, the cocky attitude of The Way member does not bode well with Gargano.

Next week, WWE RAW could pick up from where he left off. John Boy may need to answer for his hostile actions towards Theory, prompting the company to press the trigger on their feud. This would be a good option as the popular babyface will fight against a rookie heel.

Theory is currently a punching bag for superstars. Beatings from The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, and Dolph Ziggler have fueled his rage. Yet, Johnny Gargano will be desperate to make a good start in his main roster career. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top after their potential feud.

#4. Tag Team with Ciampa

The ‘#DIY’ was one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT for over a year, defeating even The Revival multiple times. Johnny Gargano and Ciampa are also former NXT Tag Team Champions who showed much potential during their brief reign in 2015.

While the Women’s Tag Team Division is rebuilding its strength, the Men’s Tag Team Divison is getting stale. WWE is yet to decide who to pit against The Usos. Jimmy and Jey have arguably become empowered to the point where they seem untouchable.

A renewed DIY could make a huge difference to the tag team roster, sparking a rivalry with The Usos after they have crushed other teams with their legendary teamwork and coordination.

#3. Feud with Dexter Lumis and AJ Styles

An iconic showdown in the making

After kidnapping The Miz on RAW, Dexter Lumis is sending ominous messages to the locker room. He is seemingly targeting AJ Styles with his mind games and transgressions, hinting at a rivalry in the future.

Johnny Gargano could be added to the mix. He has a history with Lumis that dates back to their time in NXT. A former member of The Way, Gargano defeated his rival in a “Love Her or Lose Her” match to culminate in their feud. However, Indi Hartwell decided to stick with InDex. WWE could capitalize on the past and develop a rivalry revolving around the unfinished business between the two.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles could play third-party to the feuding newcomers. His losses can uplift superstars from time to time.

#2. Johnny Gargano forms his own WWE faction

The Way in NXT

Johnny Gargano’s exceptional leadership qualities have been highlighted by the reunions of DIY and, most importantly, the creation of The Way. His contributions gave much glory to the stable as he was one of the best performers of the whole lot.

The leadership angle could be explored further by WWE if they direct Johnny Takeover to form an alliance in the main roster. Fellow babyface high-flying superstars such as Logan Paul and Dolph Ziggler may join him to rise in the ranks. They can control the red brand until its popularity meets that of The Bloodline, facilitating the two stables to ‘tone’ the other stable’s domination in WWE.

#1. Join Edge and Beth Pheonix against The Judgement Day

The Glamazon saved Edge on RAW

Recently on RAW, Edge overcame a brutal battle with Damian Priest to emerge victorious before being attacked by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Beth Phoenix interfered with a steel chair to stop the onslaught. Her inclusion in the feud is exciting, yet the duo needs a third superstar to balance the numbers game.

Evening out the odds could be Johnny Gargano. Edge has been one of his favorite superstars in WWE and a chance to fight alongside him would surely do wonders for his career. The 11-time World Champion wants to build young talent on the main roster and the All Heart might become a part of his list.

The Rated-R Superstar is the favorite to win the feud against The Judgement Day. If Gargano does get an entry to the veteran’s team, he will seemingly be on the winning side.

