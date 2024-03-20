Do Candice LeRae and the rest of the WWE locker room actually hate Maxxine Dupri? The real truth explored

Candice LeRae recently joined the stars who turned heel en route to WWE WrestleMania XL, and Maxxine Dupri became her first target. The former has continuously attacked Dupri for her wrestling performance and personal matters, but that may not relate to her overall experience in the locker room.

Maxxine Dupri gained headlines earlier this month after fans booed her after performing at a WWE house show. Weeks later on Monday Night RAW, Candice LeRae berated Maxxine's wrestling skills, adding that the Alpha Academy member didn't belong in the locker room. She even mentioned Dupri's late brother. Although Candice's words are harsh and personal, it's part of the storyline.

Candice LeRae and the rest of the WWE locker room don't hate Maxxine Dupri. When the issue of fans booing her after performing at a house show went viral, several superstars came to Maxxine's aid on social media.

Among the superstars who had Maxxine's back was Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer stated that the "keyboard warriors" had no idea how difficult it is to wrestle, but she was glad that the women in the locker room united for Dupri. The former champion added that Maxxine was doing a good job, claiming that people would click with the latter in the future.

Although Candice LeRae was not among the WWE Superstars who showed support for Maxxine on social media, it's most probably because of storyline reasons.

What did Maxxine Dupri say about her critics?

During an episode of the Lightweights podcast, the RAW star was asked whether she was under more scrutiny compared to other stars. Dupri answered that it was both yes and no.

However, Maxxine added that there are a lot of talented women in the wrestling scene, and she aims to make those women proud.

Dupri added that despite the criticism, she was grateful for the opportunity and for being thrown into the deep end. The WWE Superstar assured fans that she's striving to become the best version of herself.

Did Candice LeRae apologize for her words against Maxxine Dupri?

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Indi Hartwell forced Candice to apologize to Maxxine after her words last week on RAW. After Dupri explained how she was hurt, Candice backtracked, claiming that the former was rotten and didn't deserve to wrestle.

It would be interesting to see how things will play out between Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae in the coming weeks.

