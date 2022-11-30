"Do you realize what you just did?" - When a famous The Rock WWE segment almost turned into disaster

After nearly seven years of absence, The Rock returned to WWE in 2011 to host WrestleMania. The Brahma Bull then proceeded to feud with John Cena ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 28. The two superstars teamed up in November 2011 to face Awesome Truth at Survivor Series. During the show, The Rock sang "New York, New York" in a backstage promo that almost turned into a disaster.

Former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz recalled the incident in his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE."

"Rock had the idea of singing Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York.' Not only singing it but getting the entire crowd singing along. As we practiced the promo backstage, for whatever reason Rock was having a hard time remembering one part. (...) Going with the song was a big risk. Rock singing 'New York, New York' at MSG live and messing up the words would not sit well with the NYC crowd. So what did we do? What we always did—created a safety net. For years I had written key words in a Sharpie on a piece of paper and stood by the cameraman as Rock did a live backstage promo," he wrote.

Although the promo went even better than Gewirtz thought it would, he did not realize that he had committed a fatal mistake that could have ruined the entire segment.

"After a rousing 'If you smelllll what The Rock is cooking,' I took a sigh of relief. Mission accomplished! Everyone standing around backstage started clapping as Rock motioned my way. Not knowing any better, I strode confidently forward. 'Do you realize what you just did?' he asked. (...) It was then when Rock told me to look down. The piece of paper with the lyrics written in Sharpie, ensuring he wouldn't stumble on the one part of the promo that was giving him fits, was facing the wrong direction! I had proudly, assuredly, held up the paper and without realizing it, had the paper facing myself as Rock was set to sing live," he added.

The Rock and Cena defeated The Miz and R-Truth at Survivor Series. When the two later squared off at WrestleMania in 2012, The Great One defeated The Leader of the Cenation. However, he lost to the 16-time world champion a year later in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 29.

A former WWE star allegedly refused to date The Rock in real life. Check out her comments here.

The Rock became a Hollywood megastar after leaving WWE

In 1996, The Rock followed in his father's footsteps and debuted in the Stamford-based company. He spent about eight years as an active competitor before departing in 2004 to pursue a career in Hollywood. Over the past 18 years, the 50-year-old has become a Hollywood megastar and one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Speaking on his podcast, WWE legend & current AEW star Matt Hardy stated that no one predicted The Rock's enormous success in Hollywood.

"I mean, he seemed like a special act. I mean, I don’t think anybody, when he first debuted as Rocky Maivia I don’t think anyone really would have immediately thought he was going to come to this huge media star, The Rock, you know, with everything he’s done, but I think he was always gifted and always special and just everything in the right path. And he’s literally the biggest star in the world right now. One of the biggest stars in the world," Hardy said. (H/T EWrestlingNews)

A 58-year-old WWE veteran claims he was originally 'The Rock" before Dwayne Johnson. Check out his comments here.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes