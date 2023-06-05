Does Seth Rollins have real-life beef with 30-year-old non-WWE star? Looking at their heated exchange 4 years ago

Seth Rollins recently tweeted something that sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy. The Visionary teased a potential match with an international star whom he might have a beef with a couple of years ago. The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay.

The two had a little banter on social media four years ago. Then-Universal Champion Rollins made a bold proclamation when he declared himself the best in the world, prompting The Aerial Assassin to enter the conversation.

The exchange went back and forth until Seth Rollins decided to deliver a low blow with his “we can compare bank accounts too” tweet. Even Baron Corbin and Chris Jericho got involved in the Twitter warfare that ultimately ended in a public apology.

Another fact I don’t actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay.Another fact I don’t actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. twitter.com/WillOspreay/st… More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay. Another fact I don’t actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. twitter.com/WillOspreay/st… https://t.co/koiNEf1ljO

Perhaps the funniest thing about the whole banter is that it allowed Ospreay to launch and promote a new line of “Little Guy” shirts. The merchandise, obviously, was a jab towards Seth Rollins for calling Ospreay “little guy” in the first place.

The two have seemingly since moved on from their beef. Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Ospreay, on the other hand, got a rematch against Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door II.

Seth Rollins will have his first televised title defense on WWE RAW

The Drip God bested AJ Styles in a terrific match for the World Heavyweight Championship on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Rollins showed up the following night on RAW to celebrate his big win with the WWE Universe.

The RAW star issued an open challenge for his world title on social media this past Saturday. Seth Rollins also gave a shout out to Big E on Twitter. The challenge was accepted by Damian Priest of The Judgment Day and the two are set to meet in the ring on the upcoming episode of RAW.

It remains to be seen how the match will go down. Head over to this link if you want to read about five potential outcomes to the World Heavyweight Championship match between the two great competitors.

