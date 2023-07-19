Dominik Mysterio and four WWE stars who won titles in NXT after their main roster debut

Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable this week on NXT. The World’s Most Dangerous Man put an end to Wes Lee’s incredible NXT North American Champion reign. However, he did receive considerable help from WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in overcoming Lee’s resilience.

Dominik Mysterio also accomplished a rare milestone with his win against Lee. The Judgment Day star joins a rare list of stars who have won an NXT title after their main roster debut.

Dominik Mysterio skipped WWE’s developmental territory and went straight to the main roster, only to return to the developmental brand and win his first singles championship there. This, of course, is a testament to WWE's trust in the young star.

With that said, here are four other stars who returned to NXT and won gold:

#1. Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio isn’t the only member of The Judgment Day to accomplish tremendous success in NXT. His mentor Finn Balor did the same thing years before him. The inaugural Universal Champion returned to Triple H’s version of the brand in late 2019. Balor’s return came as a shock to fans and superstars alike.

The Demon Prince pulled off another shocker by turning heel on Johnny Gargano, forcing Tommaso Ciampa to fend for himself against The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish). The whole saga capped off with an NXT Championship win for Finn Balor at NXT Super Tuesday II on September 8, 2020.

#2. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler may be putting over the younger talent in his current role, but that doesn’t mean he has lost his charm inside the ring. Ziggler is still one of the best on the WWE roster when it comes to his work and presentation. This was one of the reasons Vince McMahon decided to put the NXT Championship on him back in 2022.

The Show Off made a shocking appearance on the February 8, 2022, episode of NXT to interrupt then-champion Bron Breakker’s segment with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. He would go on to defeat Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple-threat match for the top title at NXT Roadblock on March 8, 2022.

#3. Mandy Rose

No superstar on this list was able to reinvent themselves in NXT the way Mandy Rose did. After floundering on the main roster following a hit storyline with Otis, the blonde star returned to NXT in July 2021 as a heel. Mandy changed her look in a major way by dyeing her signature blonde hair brunette.

She also formed a new heel stable called Toxic Attraction, with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the show. The alliance did wonders for her career as she managed to beat Raquel Rodriguez for the NXT Women’s Champion in a Trick or Street Fight at Halloween Havoc in October 2021. The rest was history.

#4. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is one of the most antagonizing performers on the WWE roster today. Even Roman Reigns fears his wrath. Just like Dominik Mysterio, Solo Sikoa shocked fans with his title win on NXT following a stint on the main roster.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline made his surprise return to the brand at the one-year anniversary show on September 13, 2022. The return led him to defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship.

However, unlike Dominik Mysterio, Solo wasn’t allowed to keep his title because of this reason. He’s currently involved in a feud with Jey Uso to protect his Tribal Chief, and will be next seen in action this Friday on SmackDown.

What’s your take on this list? Let us know in the comments section below!