Dominik Mysterio needs to convince former WWE United States Champion to turn heel before WrestleMania 40

Dominik Mysterio recently targeted a familiar face en route to WrestleMania 40, Rey Mysterio. However, the Hall of Famer will no longer have to worry about being outnumbered as he has his Latino World Order (LWO) teammates as backup this time. Interestingly, the younger Mysterio may be getting close with a former United States Champion.

Andrade returned to action on WWE RAW this week and picked up a dominant win against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci. However, he also made headlines after fans spotted him talking to Dominik Mysterio backstage. When asked about it during a post-match interview, the former US Champion noted that details about his relationship with Dirty Dom will be revealed soon.

From the looks of it, the former AEW star could be involved in a faction war at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

Last week on SmackDown, Dominik interfered in his father's match against Santos Escobar. The interference helped the former LWO member steal a victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Legado Del Fantasma would likely go head-to-head with the Latino World Order at WrestleMania XL. While Dominik could join Legado, Rey could also bring in Dragon Lee.

In response, Dirty Dom may ask Andrade to join them. Since The Judgment Day has recently shown interest in recruiting him, the possible WrestleMania match could be used as his "test" for the group.

Was Dominik Mysterio a factor in Andrade choosing RAW instead of SmackDown?

Andrade returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Later, he decided to link with Monday Night RAW. As it turns out, it wasn't Dominik Mysterio that affected his choice to join RAW, but LWO and Legado Del Fantasma.

During a recent interview with La Previa de WWE, the former US Champion revealed that the presence of numerous Mexican stars on SmackDown was a major reason behind him joining the flagship show.

What did Andrade introduce on this week's WWE RAW?

As noted above, Andrade picked up an impressive win over Imperium's Giovanni Vinci during the recent edition of RAW. The talented wrestler also introduced a new finishing move in the process. The finishing move is called ''The Message.''

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio and Andrade will be involved in the war between Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Andrade will turn heel anytime soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion