Dominik Mysterio caught plotting with former WWE champion on RAW?

The WWE Universe has caught Dominik Mysterio linking up with another top Superstar: RAW's Andrade. The rumor mill is now buzzing on a potential plot with less than two weeks until WrestleMania XL.

Monday's RAW saw Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley have words with Becky Lynch in the ring to push the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40. The Man's viral punch to Mysterio was only part of the carnage as the brawl ended up at ringside.

RAW featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn talking to Chad Gable right after the Lynch vs. Ripley segment aired. WWE fans on social media spotted Mysterio in the background, having a private hallway chat with Andrade. The teaser was similar to what we saw from Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman on the same show.

Andrade later spoke with Jackie Redmond after RAW and gave a cryptic response when asked about his relationship with Dominik.

The Judgment Day member seemingly reignited the feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, by helping Santos Escobar secure a win on SmackDown last week. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Dirty Dom, Andrade, the LWO, and Legado del Fantasma.

Andrade reveals new finisher name following WWE RAW

Andrade continued his WWE comeback this week as The Road to WrestleMania XL winds down.

The Mexican star left AEW at the end of the year and returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Royal Rumble. Since then, he's joined the RAW brand and picked up wins over Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci.

This week's RAW saw the former United States Champion defeat Vinci with his new finisher, the modified twisting neckbreaker. He took to X after the show and announced the name of the move - The Message.

"NEW FINISH NAME, THE MESSAGE [fist emoji x 3] #WWERaw," Andrade wrote with the video seen below.

Andrade was originally scheduled to wrestle Ivar on Monday's RAW. However, it was announced shortly before showtime that the Viking Raider was not medically cleared to compete. Backstage sources reported that the 40-year-old was doing OK, but there's no timetable for his return to in-ring action.

