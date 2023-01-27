"Don't kick my a**!" - When Justin Bieber legitimately apologized to current WWE star

Nearly four years before Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018, The Baddest Woman on the Planet had an unpleasant incident with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber when he snubbed her then-16-year-old sister, who wanted to take a picture with him, at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2015, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed more details, revealing that her sister was no longer a fan of the 28-year-old singer.

"I walked over there, I said 'Excuse me' and he turned to me and goes 'I've already taken a billion pictures today, okay?' And I said 'Yeah but,' because she's the only 16-year-old girl in at the whole party. I only got 'Yeah but' out and he goes, 'a BILLION' and walked off and totally snubbed my little sister. And she looks at me and she's like on the verge of tears and goes, 'I'm no longer a Belieber. Yeah, I don't think I'd want to hang out with him.' I'm not a Belieber. I was, but I'm not anymore," she said. [0:37 - 1:03]

Bieber later apologized to Rousey in an interview with Elvis Duran on Entertainment Tonight, claiming that he did not remember the incident.

"I guess, supposedly, she asked for a picture with her sister or something, and I guess I said no? But I don't remember this happening so, Ronda, I'm sorry. Don't kick my a**!" Bieber said. [H/T: BleacherReport]

Justin Bieber almost wrestled in WWE

Several celebrities have competed in WWE over the past few years, including Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul. Justin Bieber was also close to having a match in the Stamford-based company in 2014.

On an episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast in 2021, Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) disclosed that he was going to team up with John Cena and Bieber to face The Wyatt Family at SummerSlam 2014. However, the plan got scrapped by one of the company's higher-ups.

"It was going to be John Cena, The Big Show and Justin Bieber vs The Wyatts at SummerSlam. Bieber was on board. He was excited and wanted to work out with John and I. This was a really, really big deal. One of the people that were making decisions said, 'I just don't see how Justin Bieber is going to relate to our audience.' It's like, does anyone not see the amount of eyes that Justin Bieber would bring to that match? I think WWE offered to help promote his album or something," he said. [H/T: GiveMeSport]

