Drew McIntyre to fight 38-year-old WWE Superstar in a WarGames advantage match? What WWE RAW may have in store

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the most awaited event for the WWE Universe at the moment. The go-home edition of WWE RAW will showcase a match between a member of Team Cody and a member of The Judgment Day to determine which team has the advantage going into WarGames.

The idea of an advantage match is to decide which team enters the Survivor Series: WarGames cage first. Given the tensions between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso, it’s possible the advantage match will be between them on WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior was never happy with Jey Uso coming over to RAW and will look forward to settling scores with him.

However, if McIntyre takes on Uso, the other members of The Judgment Day and Team Cody may be prevented from being ringside to avoid interference. Unfortunately for Jey Uso, it won’t stop someone from SmackDown interfering in the match and costing him the victory.

It so happens that Cody Rhodes arrived on SmackDown last week to help LA Knight against Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso can use a trick out of The American Nightmare’s book and interfere in Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, helping the heels win the advantage match.

WWE WarGames has a RAW and SmackDown crossover

As of this writing, the men’s Survivor Series: WarGames match is between the heels and babyfaces of WWE RAW. However, the women’s match features superstars from both brands.

It so happens that initially, the match was supposed to feature Bayley, Kairi Sane, IYO Sky, and Asuka of Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair. The heels were at an advantage, but Becky Lynch evened the odds!

Even though she is drafted to WWE RAW, The Man answered the call to stand beside Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL!

Becky Lynch may be exempt from facing any consequences for her actions if she had authorization from the General Managers of both brands, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

