Drew McIntyre to be involved in a huge title match with top babyface at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is on the horizon, and Drew McIntyre will be in the Men's Chamber Match this year. Well, there is no doubt that it will certainly be a tough contest even for McIntyre, as five other superstars will be battling to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41. Will he be able to defy the odds? It does not look like so.

The Scottish Warrior could be involved in a huge title match against a fan-favorite star at WrestleMania 41. He might face LA Knight for the United States Championship. What caused the speculation? Recent reports stated that the Triple H-led creative was cooking major plans for Drew McIntyre. Rumors of McIntyre vs. Knight have been surfacing everywhere since then.

Many believe it would be a good idea, and if this remains the plan, WWE could raise the stakes by putting a title in the mix. LA Knight earned a shot at the US Title last week after defeating The Miz in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, fans have been claiming that Shinsuke Nakamura's championship reign has failed to meet expectations.

Therefore, a title change ahead of The Show of Shows seems likely with The Megastar winning the gold. This could eventually pave the way for the highly anticipated feud with Drew McIntyre. The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see this high-voltage clash on a stage like WrestleMania. Both superstars could tear the house down in Las Vegas with the United States Championship on the line.

While the chances of it happening are high, it is merely speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for The Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre to lose the Men's Elimination Chamber due to LA Knight?

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight has been heating up lately. Both superstars were involved in a back-and-forth exchange on X (fka Twitter), adding more to the drama. Many believe that these things could eventually lead to Knight costing McIntyre his Elimination Chamber Match.

While it could certainly happen if WWE intends to pull off a shocker. But the chances are low at the moment. A major reason behind it is that the Men's Chamber Match will be a high-profile match that will determine Cody Rhodes' challenger for WrestleMania.

The company may not cause outside interference in the bout, as it will ruin a match of this magnitude. The storyline between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight could begin after the spectacle. Triple H would have adequate time to showcase a proper build to this rumored match between the two for The Show of Shows.

Hence, The Megastar intervening in the Men's Elimination Chamber to cost Drew seems unlikely. Regardless, The Scottish Warrior may still suffer a setback that could ultimately turn his direction towards Knight on SmackDown.

