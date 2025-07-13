Drew McIntyre to quit WWE out of frustration after Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the potential

Drew McIntyre lost his match against Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This was the Scottish Warrior's third major defeat at a WWE event, following losses to Damian Priest at SNME 39 in May and Jacob Fatu in the Fatal Four-way match at Backlash. This defeat shall not go down well with the former WWE Champion, and he might quit the promotion out of frustration.

McIntyre returned on the July 4 edition of SmackDown after a hiatus of nearly one month. He targeted Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in his promo and was soon booked for a match against The Viper at SNME. However, once again, he had to bite the dust, and this time the defeat came partially because of outside interference from singer-rapper, Jelly Roll.

The Nashville resident had accompanied Orton to the ring after his face-off with Logan Paul on SmackDown the previous night. During the match, as he was standing outside the ring, McIntyre had a heated exchange, allowing Orton to recover from a major hit. When McIntyre turned toward Orton, the Apex Predator hit an RKO on him and scored the pin for the win. Even though McIntyre gave a Claymore Kick to Jelly Roll before walking out of the ring, he might seriously think about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Drew McIntyre also has all the reasons to quit the company at the moment. He has been booked for losing big matches at WWE events after WrestleMania 41. On top of that, being a former WWE Champion and one of the best in-ring performers, the 40-year-old superstar has been kept away from major title matches and mainly been involved in non-title feuds.

Drew McIntyre was nowhere in the King of the Ring Tournament, and he also hasn't challenged either John Cena or Gunther for a World Title match. Instead, he has been booked to compete for a title like the United States Championship, despite being a former World Champion.

After the loss at SNME, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul were seen in a heated argument with Nick Aldis backstage. The Scottish Psychopath can just remove himself from the scene and return when his rage settles down.

Drew McIntyre took a major dig at the Fatu Family in WWE

Drew McIntyre is known for his outspoken nature, similar to CM Punk. Indeed, the Scottish Warrior never had a mentor in the wrestling industry, and he has carved his path in WWE. He was shown the door by the company in 2014, and returned in 2017, starting with NXT, and climbed his way to the top in the promotion, becoming the WWE Champion in 2020.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre said that he had a very unique journey, with a "lot of ups and downs on the way." He said that his fans know that he had to fight for everything he got in the company. Further, he also took a dig at the Fatu family in WWE, over the privilege and the push the members get in the company.

"In today’s day and age, it’s lucky I’m as good as I am, or I might get lost in the shuffle because I suggest to a lot of the talent backstage when they’re asking for advice, 'Maybe change your last name to Fatu or something.' You might get more opportunities.”

It remains to be seen what McIntyre's next move will be at the Stamford-based promotion after this loss. Will he walk away from the company eventually, or will he give himself one more chance? Fans will have to wait and watch.

