Drew McIntyre's heel turn to lead to 10-time WWE Champion coming back despite being advised to retire? Analyzing the chances

Drew McIntyre's Crown Jewel loss was the last straw for him as his slow-burn heel turn finally reached its climax last night on Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the main event. After the match, the 38-year-old superstar shook hands with Rhea Ripley on his way out as the camera stopped rolling.

The Judgment Day now has a new ally ahead of their Survivor Series: WarGames match, leaving fans to speculate whether it will become a five-on-five affair on November 25th.

Cody Rhodes also entertained the idea after the show went off the air. While addressing his loss, The American Nightmare said that he and Jey Uso have friends, too.

"That’s not how I wanted to end the night. I’m sorry about that. But let’s hear it for Main Event Jey Uso. Looks like they got friends, right? Well, spoiler alert, Jey Uso and I have friends, too."

The crowd immediately erupted with Randy Orton chants, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to think he'll be joining Team Rhodes as the fifth member. Recent reports have also suggested that the current plan is for Drew McIntyre to side with The Judgment Day and Orton to align himself with the babyfaces.

The 10-time WWE Champion hasn't been seen on the company's programming for more than a year and a half due to his back injury. However, he's said to be preparing for his return ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

It's no secret that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are friends in real life and have a long history with each other, dating back to their time in The Legacy faction. If there's anyone whom Rhodes can trust in his war against The Judgment Day, it's Orton.

The company could announce The Legend Killer's return in the following weeks or on the day of the show itself, which would surprise the fans in Chicago.

Drew McIntyre wasn't the only one to join The Judgment Day's team

JD McDonagh has proven his allegiance to The Judgment Day time and again. Last night on RAW, Damian Priest finally made him an official member after conferring with his stablemates.

The Archer of Infamy walked up to McDonagh backstage and gave him The Judgment Day merchandise to welcome him to the group.

The Judgment Day's Survivor Series team has become a force to be reckoned with recent additions of Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh. Will Randy Orton return to even the odds? Only time will.

