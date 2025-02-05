Drew McIntyre's real-life heat with ex-champion to be used in a storyline? - 4 Predictions for The Scottish Warrior if he moves to WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most talked about WWE Superstars coming out of the Royal Rumble weekend. This is because the 39-year-old was reportedly unhappy about how he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Things did not go down as planned, and The Scottish Warrior voiced his frustrations after storming backstage last Saturday night. McIntyre did not appear on this week's edition of RAW. This could be an indication that he might join SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Fightful also reported this week that Drew could be traded to SmackDown, days after the WWE Transfer Window closed.

Here are four things Drew McIntyre can do on WWE SmackDown if he joins the blue brand:

#4. He could have a match against Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre was eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by Damian Priest after entering at number 17 and lasting nearly 27 minutes.

The Scottish Warrior's reaction to his elimination may be a hint that he will soon come after The Archer of Infamy. To do that, he will have to show up on SmackDown. So, he will likely join the blue brand and go on to face the former World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Drew McIntyre could feud with Roman Reigns again

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have gone head-to-head many times in their careers. They last feuded in 2022 over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Undisputed Tribal Chief defeated The Scottish Psychopath at the first-ever Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, with some help from a debuting Solo Sikoa.

Over the past several weeks, McIntyre has been at odds with the OG Bloodline once again. This may lead to him facing Reigns at WrestleMania. This would be their second encounter at The Show of Shows, with the first one taking place in 2019.

WWE is reportedly planning a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins at this year's Showcase of The Immortals, but plans can change anytime in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Hence, a McIntyre vs. Reigns bout cannot be ruled out.

#2. Drew McIntyre could chase the Undisputed WWE Title after WrestleMania 41

The Scottish Psychopath last held a world championship in WWE at WrestleMania XL. Drew's reign lasted for a few minutes only, as CM Punk attacked him after his win over Seth Rollins, paving the way for Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The 39-year-old is one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion today. He could go after the holder (most likely a top babyface) of the Undisputed WWE Title after WrestleMania 41. The champion could be Cody Rhodes or John Cena, assuming The Franchise Player wins this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match and dethrones The American Nightmare in Las Vegas, or Jey Uso if The YEET Master decides to take down Cody at The Show of Shows.

A feud with all three men would make sense. McIntyre has been trying to take down the OG Bloodline and its allies recently, so it could be his reason to go after Rhodes or Jey.

Going after Cena would be a great option, too, because fans would be invested in seeing a top star like him being one of the last rivals of The Cenation Leader before the 47-year-old hangs up his wrestling boots.

#1. Drew McIntyre could feud with LA Knight following their alleged backstage issues

Drew McIntyre was reportedly supposed to be eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match by Damian Priest before Logan Paul's entrance. However, LA Knight allegedly got in the way, leading to The Scottish Warrior's elimination happening at an unplanned moment.

WWE has tried to add a reality factor to many feuds during the Triple H era. The company could use the alleged real-life heat between McIntyre and the former US Champion to build up a massive rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Fans have been looking forward to hearing from The Scottish Warrior all week. Hence, Drew going after The Megastar immediately after he joins SmackDown will be an exciting way for him to kick off his journey on the blue brand.

