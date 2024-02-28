Drew McIntyre to strike a deal with Adam Pearce to keep him in WWE? Exploring potential twist

Drew McIntyre's contract is rumored to be expiring following WWE WrestleMania 40. However, WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce could approach the former champion with a deal to keep him signed with the promotion for the long term.

The Scottish Warrior was the last man standing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He won the match after Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre capitalized on the attack and earned a World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre has also kept his rivalry with CM Punk alive as the veteran recovers from a torn triceps. He mocked Punk during last night's show, and has taken several shots at the controversial star on social media.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce could be realizing that there is a good chance Drew McIntyre will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. It would be a disaster for the promotion if McIntyre left the company as champion, and Pearce may feel compelled to make a deal to protect a valuable star on the red brand.

Pearce could inform McIntyre that if he re-signs with the promotion, he will be given a promo bigger than Cody Rhodes. The red brand's GM could also add that McIntyre can face Punk in a stipulation match of his choosing when the 45-year-old returns to action later this year.

Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk before his return to WWE

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in 2021.

The veteran spent seven years away from the business but signed with All Elite Wrestling a few years ago, and the excitement was off the charts. Unfortunately for wrestling fans, his time in the promotion did not go as planned and he was fired following an altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last September in an exclusive interview, McIntyre noted that Punk is controversial but added that he knows how to get fans talking and brings attention to the product.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

Drew McIntyre has established himself as one of the biggest heels on WWE's main roster. Only time will tell if he can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40.

