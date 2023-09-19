Drew McIntyre to turn heel by assaulting 8-time champion following WWE RAW tease? Hint: It's not Jey Uso!

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso in the main event of WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior watched Main Event Jey get beat up by The Judgment Day in a post-match assault. McIntyre struggled to make up his mind before Cody Rhodes came to Jey’s rescue.

The American Nightmare rushed past his former tag team partner without even acknowledging him. McIntyre was already not fond of Rhodes’ actions that brought Jey Uso to WWE RAW, and he may complete his looming heel turn by assaulting the former six-time tag team and two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Scottish Warrior has been teasing a heel turn ever since he failed to dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023. He reluctantly formed Glass-Bros with Matt Riddle to take on The New Day and Viking Raiders.

The latest controversy surrounding The Original Bro, however, allegedly prompted WWE to once again put McIntyre on a solo run. He defeated Xavier Woods last week on RAW and stood victorious over Jey Uso on the latest edition of the red brand.

With Survivor Series two months away, WWE has plenty of time to slowly build toward a full-blown Drew McIntyre heel run. Tonight’s RAW even gave the impression that the former WWE Champion could join The Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day? Looking at the clue following WWE RAW!

The Judgment Day have been teasing a new member on WWE RAW for weeks. First, it was JD McDonagh, though he has still not received the official endorsement from all members of the faction on the red brand.

Drew McIntyre could be the official fourth member of The Judgment Day. The former champion turned his back on Jey Uso while he was getting jumped by Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. Since Jey has declined to join the faction, McIntyre may capitalize on the offer and join forces with Balor and his group.

This could lead to a Survivor Series or even WarGames match between Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens) and The Judgment Day (Balor, Priest, Dominik, and McIntyre) at the November 25 premium live event.

Fans will have to wait to see how the main event of Survivor Series will turn out.