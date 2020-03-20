Edge shares honest thoughts about WrestleMania having no live audience

The Rated-R Superstar opened up about his WrestleMania match.

Edge also revealed the secret behind the greatness of his storyline with Randy Orton.

Edge

This year's WrestleMania is most definitely going to be different, that's for sure. From taking place in an empty training facility to being over two days, it's going to be unforgettable.

But how do the Superstars feel about it? Well, Edge opened up to the Gorilla Position podcast!

"Here's the crazy, part, it's never been done before, buddy. There's been the Empty Arena Match with Mick and Rock, but nothing like this. Nothing like WrestleMania in an empty Performance Center. It hasn't been done."

Edge went on to say that the situation is by no means ideal, but the Rated-R Superstar - who had one of the most triumphant returns of all time at the Royal Rumble - revealed how he believes he's in a great position to put on a great match.

"Sure, it's not ideal, but we have to make do, we have to figure out, we have to adapt - and that's what this whole thing will be. "

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that, despite the situation they've found themselves in, being paired with someone he believes to be possibly the best wrestler of all time, makes the match such an "exciting" prospect.

I know, and I feel confident, because I know, in Randy, and I don't say this lightly, I have one of the best ever or maybe - and it's all subjective - truly the best to ever do this. Now, you get my brain and his natural ability on this thing, and I'm excited. I'm excited of what we can do and what we can bring to the audience - because all bets are off, there's no rules. It's an entirely blank canvas."

Edge likened the situation to that of the innovative tag team matches he competed in many years ago alongside Christian.

Advertisement

"When I think back to like Christian & I in the first ever Tag Team Ladder Match - man, we had a blank canvas and look how that turned out, so I'm truly looking at this as being involved in another first - we all are with WrestleMania - but Randy and I in particular have a match, with a Last Man Standing Match, if he accepts, that just has a blank canvas, and again, that's exciting! That's a challenge I thrive on! I'd like to think it's a challenge Randy thrives on too."

Edge would go on to confirm why he believes the entire storyline works between himself and The Viper, and just why fans are so invested!

"It's a storyline that... There's so much history, so much between us, so much real, raw emotion to it - and you can tell! The reason people are talking about this is because it's real, and they know it. When it's real, you just feel it. When performers are passionate and engaged in what they're doing, you can feel the difference."

It was also recently confirmed that WrestleMania will not just take place over two days in the Performance Center, but that "multiple locations" will be utilized across the weekend with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting the show on both Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

As well as Edge vs Randy Orton, other matches confirmed are Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defending his title against Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler.

Non-title matches will also see 16-time World Champion John Cena take on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles face off against The Undertaker, and Kevin Owens is in action against Seth Rollins.