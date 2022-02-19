WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - 6 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg: Major interference, potential squash match? 

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event is a match that was initially supposed to go down two years ago. But the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Reigns to drop out of the bout before WrestleMania in 2020.

The WCW legend was WWE's Universal Champion at the time. This time around, however, it's Reigns who holds the same title heading into Elimination Chamber.

On the road to WrestleMania, it would be interesting to see whether or not the Universal Championship changes hands on February 19. With that in mind, let's look at just six potential outcomes for this high-stakes clash:

#6. A moderately competitive match at Elimination Chamber leads to Roman Reigns' victory

Goldberg's upcoming bout will also be the last one as part of his current WWE contract. So it seems likely that he won't walk out of the Saudi Arabia event as your new Universal Champion.

As embedded above, the WCW legend recently took to Instagram to hint that Elimination Chamber 2022 could be his final showcase inside the squared circle. Due to this, Goldberg's potential send-off — for the time being — might mean that he puts up a competitive fight against Roman Reigns.

However, by the end, Reigns would still retain to ensure that he heads into WrestleMania 38 as Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has had one of the longest title runs in WWE history, which is why Goldberg's part-time status does not make him an ideal candidate to win at Elimination Chamber.

#5. Can Goldberg pick up a surprising squash win?

Saint Wrestling🇿🇦 @Saintwrestling1 I smell a 2 minutes banger I smell a 2 minutes banger https://t.co/3K6wRX2D8Y

Although Goldberg is 55 years old, one cannot overlook the fact that he has squashed high-profile opponents even in modern WWE history.

Two years back, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship — in almost three minutes — to the WCW icon in Saudi Arabia. That match went down in February 2020.

History could repeat itself this month with Roman Reigns in place of The Fiend. While this possibility seems unlikely due to the significance of Reigns' Universal Championship run, an unexpected Goldberg squash is always something to look out for.

