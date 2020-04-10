Every Money in the Bank winner who did not cash in successfully: Where are they now?

WWE's first pay-per-view after the chaotic and eventful WrestleMania 36 double-header is scheduled to be Money in the Bank, wherever it may take place. The namesake match has been the source of many excellent moments.

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match has created a lot of stars in WWE, with the likes of Edge, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins having that priceless briefcase to thank for their successful main event runs. However, not every Money in the Bank winner gets to cash it in successfully and win the WWE Championship or its equivalent.

Whether it was through bad luck, interference, strong opposition or simply terrible decision-making, five previous holders of the Money in the Bank briefcase did not turn that contract into a championship.

Let's take a look at how the bitter disappointment of this lost opportunity affected these five WWE Superstars. Some of them are still in the company, while a couple of them are not. Here is every Mr. Money in the Bank who did not win the world title and what they are up to now.

#5 Braun Strowman (2018)

Monster in the Bank

Two years ago, Braun Strowman was the most over babyface on Monday Night RAW. Briefcase or not, it seemed a lock that he would be the Universal Champion very soon. However, despite winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, he didn't win the title.

Strowman turned heel en route to cashing in his contract, inside Hell in a Cell, against eternal rival, Roman Reigns. That was where his downfall began. The Monster Among Men failed his cash-in when a Brock Lesnar run-in ended his Hell in a Cell match in a No Contest.

After that, Strowman got another few shots at the formerly red belt, but he failed to win it. He had been floundering around the mid-card scene for the past year, feuding with people like Colin Jost and Tyson Fury. However, Strowman's fortunes took a huge turn when he was asked to step in for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

The big man defeated Goldberg at the Performance Center and finally won the championship that he had been chasing for years. It may not have been the most exciting circumstances for this, but WWE has the opportunity to make Braun Strowman the monster he once was.

