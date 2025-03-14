Ex-World Heavyweight Champion to come out of retirement; attack Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master wants to make history by becoming World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Ad

Given his momentum and status as a fan favorite and megastar, the winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble could dethrone The Ring General at 'Mania. However, former World Heavyweight Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield might return to WWE and attack Jey Uso after the match.

The WWE legend underwent stem cell treatment in late October, which helped him recover from the injuries he was dealing with, and he could be back to WWE for a final run.

Ad

Trending

During an appearance on Huge Pop, JBL expressed his desire to have one more run with the company — his final one in wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"I hope to do something. You mentioned Baron Corbin, and I feel bad because if you’re going to blame somebody, blame me. I’m the old guy. I don’t want that to be my last memory from wrestling. If my last memory was Rey Mysterio and 23 seconds, that’s how I wanted to go out. The Von Erichs were going into the Hall of Fame, it was in Texas. It was a perfect swan song. Then, I came back and it didn’t work. I don’t want that to be the last. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have some ideas, but hopefully that won’t be the swan song," JBL said back in November. [H/T Wrestlezone]

Ad

Ad

Therefore, attacking Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and starting a mini-feud with him that could lead to a title match either on RAW or at the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41 would be a logical move for JBL and WWE Creative.

Jey Uso calls his title match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 a 'once in a lifetime shot'

In an interview with Daily Mail, The Yeet master opened up about the title match at 'Mania and shared his determination to make history.

Ad

"WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I'm on. I don't care if I'm on last, I don't care if I open it up. I'm going to go out there and they're going to remember my match, so that's all I'm focused on. This is a once in a lifetime shot. That's how I'm looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career," Jey Uso said. [H/T Fightful]

That said, the question now is, what’s next for the two superstars, and how will WWE Creative further build their feud in the remaining weeks until The Showcase of The Immortals?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback