5 factions that should be in the WWE Hall of Fame 

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is right around the corner, with WrestleMania season picking up steam. The Undertaker was announced as the headliner for this year's class last week.

Teams and factions have been a part of WWE for as long as we can remember. These factions and stables play key roles in storylines and shape narratives and careers. Putting multiple wrestlers together to achieve a common goal has been the premise, but how they take it from there is what it’s all about.

Some factions have shaped careers and changed the business. They have acquired legendary status and have been rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. From the Four Horsemen and nWo to D-Generation X, these legendary teams have been a regular feature in WWE's Hall of Fame ceremonies.

However, some elite factions are yet to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While they most certainly will be at some point, it is a little surprising that it hasn’t happened yet. Given their pedigree and reputation, they should be firm favorites to be inducted sooner than later.

Here are five WWE factions that should be in the WWE Hall of Fame without a second’s thought.

#5 Induction for The Nation of Domination

The Nation of Domination was a key part of WWE (then WWF) from 1996 to 1998. They were a group of heels who came together under the leadership of Faarooq. Prominent members included The Rock, Owen Hart, D’Lo Brown and The Godfather.

While they were together, they captured championships and the hearts of the WWE Universe. They were also key to The Rock establishing a connection with the fans and becoming the People’s Champion. They are one of the most underrated factions in WWE history and deserve to be recognized for their efforts.

Inducting the Nation of Domination into the WWE Hall of Fame would be a fitting reward for the hard work of everyone involved with the stable.

