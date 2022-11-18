Fan-favorite superstar to miss big match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames, the price for challenging Roman Reigns - 5 WWE Superstars who recently suffered from injuries and when will they return

We are all set for the final WWE premium live event of the year, Survivor Series: WarGames. While the build-up to the show is promising, we might see top names missing on the night due to recent injuries. This list includes former champions, a legend, a promising babyface, and an impressive rookie.

Here, we look at five WWE Superstars who recently suffered from injuries and a potential update on their return. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Kevin Owens reportedly to miss WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Kevin Owens has not appeared on WWE RAW since late September 2022. The latest reports claim that The Prizefighter sustained a severe injury during a recent house show.

Owens was in a match against Austin Theory at the Sunday Stunner show held in Madison, Wisconsin, when he suffered an injury to his right knee. Fans in the audience said that he could finish the match but needed help from the referee when going back.

According to Dave Meltzer, Kevin Owens suffered from an MCL sprain and will miss Survivor Series: Wargames, where he was rumored to join the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre in their match against The Bloodline.

KO could be out of action for four to six weeks and possibly longer. Thus, we might not see him back on television this year.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is expected to be back in action in a couple of weeks

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently moved to SmackDown after he could no longer deal with his son Dominik Mysterio's antics since turning heel and aligning himself with The Judgment Day.

Since then, the Master of 619 has competed in a few high-stakes matches on the blue brand. However, Mysterio has not appeared on the Friday Night show for the past couple of weeks.

As per Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio was spotted backstage in a walking boot. He has appeared to sustain an ankle/foot injury whose nature remains undisclosed. Reports further claimed that Rey Mysterio's injury is not a concern, and he will be back in action soon.

It will be interesting to see how he is involved in compelling storylines once he returns.

#3. Logan Paul

Logan Paul sustained an injury at Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul has competed in two WWE matches since signing with the company and has delivered impressive performances on both occasions. He recently challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but couldn't dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Despite losing at Crown Jewel, Paul earned appreciation from critics and fans owing to his dedication to the craft. Unfortunately, he also suffered a severe injury during his match against Roman Reigns.

Following Crown Jewel 2022, WWE officially confirmed that Paul has suffered from torn meniscus and MCL. Initially, it was suspected that he might have also sustained a torn ACL injury, but that is not the case.

The Maverick is currently in Los Angeles, undergoing recovery, and is expected to be out of action for some time.

#4. Candice LeRae to miss WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Candice LeRae reportedly suffered from a shoulder injury

Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE and is slowly establishing herself as one of the top babyfaces on RAW. She was reportedly set to become Bianca Belair's team's fifth and final member in the Women's WarGames match against Damage CTRL. However, those plans appear to have changed, as LeRae is supposedly struggling with a shoulder injury.

Dave Meltzer speculated that LeRae sustained a legitimate injury after she missed the show over the last couple of weeks. She is now expected to miss Survivor Series WarGames altogether, leaving Belair to find a new teammate ahead of the premium live event.

As of this writing, the EST of WWE has Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim on her side, who will join forces to lock horns with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley next weekend.

#5. Tomasso Ciampa

Before he went missing from the show, Tommaso Ciampa was The Miz's most trusted ally on RAW. He later revealed that he had to undergo surgery for a hip injury. Ciampa is currently in recovery, and the latest reports claim that he will be out of action for the rest of the year. In his absence, Miz has been alone in his feud with Dexter Lumis.

The recent weeks have finally revealed why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister. The former World Champion was apparently paying the former NXT star to attack him before abruptly stopping their deal.

Lumis now has Johnny Gargano in his corner, leaving The Miz scrambling for a new ally. If not for Ciampa's injury, he would have shared the ring with his long-term rival and real-life friend Johnny Wrestling. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see them both in a storyline on the main roster.

