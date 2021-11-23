Fans belong in the stands

For years, pro wrestling fans have been known to make the ridiculous decision of trying to interject themselves into the action. Unfortunately, we saw that again this week.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, we saw a fan exit the stands to jump on Seth Rollins as he was making his way back from the ring. Rollins, who had no idea what was coming, was totally blindsided and taken down right away.

Fortunately, this turned out to be nothing more than a minor skirmish, but it could have been much worse.

Unpredictable fans like this ruin things for others who are there to merely enjoy the show

The fan in question has been identified as 24-year-old Brooklyn resident Elisah Spencer, who has been charged with multiple offenses for this brazen act of stupidity.

It should be a pretty open and shut case since there are thousands of witnesses and video evidence of the attack. So basically, this guy is guilty before he ever even goes to court

It's hard to figure out what goes on in someone's head when they make the very reckless and ridiculous decision to make themselves a part of the program. Or why they think - for some reason - that they are going to get away with it.

Some people honestly believe that if they pull a stunt like this, it will get them noticed by the promotion and get them their big break. Others are just drunk because they have been consuming alcohol throughout such a long show. And some are just (quite frankly) really, really stupid.

It never ends well for them, as they usually end up getting pummeled before being hooked and booked. For example, take a look at what happened to the fan who attacked Bret Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019:

Seth Rollins and Bret Hart aren't alone when it comes to such fan encounters

These types of incidents seem to happen far too often. Several years ago, a fan jumped the ring and tried to knock Eddie Guerrero off of a ladder. There's also the famous incident in WCW back in the 90s when a fan rushed the ring and was taken down by 150-pound referee Marc 'Shooter' Curtis.

And it's even worse on the indy level, with their bicycle rack-style gating and limited security. Also, many of those shows are held in bars or small civic centers, where alcohol is served in unlimited quantities. Before long, someone ends up with 'beer muscles' and thinks that it would be a good idea to test one of the boys.

Once again, it never ends well for the attendee in question. They usually end up in pain and in custody.

The word fan is short for fanatic, derived from the Latin root fanatics and defined as 'a person filled with excessive and single-minded zeal.'

There's nothing wrong with having that zeal. That sort of commitment and loyalty is great to have as a fan of pro wrestling. As a matter of fact, it's what makes sports entertainment one of the most followed live-action events in the world today. The passion its followers have is unparalleled.

However, that passion should be in your heart. It should stay in your soul. And most of all? It should remain in the stands.

What did you think of the incident that occurred between Seth Rollins and the RAW audience member? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

