Fantasy booking each competitor's Money in the Bank cash in

Discussing ideal cash-in scenarios for each potential winner this weekend.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 17:25 IST

The possibilities are endless. The possibilities are exciting.

The MITB match, as explosive as it invariably is, is never really the highlight of the whole marquee event, quite honestly. The cash in, when it happens, is generally the biggest reward from the event, entertaining us in surprising and unexpected ways.

We cannot predict the future, but we can ponder upon the possibilities that may arise from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, this weekend.

In this piece, we bring you six fantasy scenarios and how each of the participants can cash in, were they to win the coveted briefcase. Read on.

#1 AJ Styles (Summerslam 2017)

Could Styles switch brands at Summerslam 2017?

SmackDown Live needs a marquee match at Summerslam 2017, and it doesn't get bigger than AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton or in this present climate, AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal. As a top babyface, AJ would never sneak in on his fellow babyface, Randy Orton if he was knocked down, bruised and battered.

Neither would he stoop so low as to attempt the same against the devious heel Jinder Mahal. We think that AJ Styles should cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, if he was to win it, against the winner of the Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton match, for a title shot at Summerslam 2017.

While this may be a boring booking decision per se, it would be consistent with his character which is that of a nice guy, and a competitive man.