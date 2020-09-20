5 of the best heels in WWE right now

There is no denying it. Heels are the best thing about WWE and the wrestling business in general. They do the things we want to do but can’t in real life. They are cool, edgy and badass.

Heels are allowed to push the envelope both in and out of the ring. They have an air to their character that enables them reach deeper and take things further than their babyface counterparts.

Babyface wrestlers have to play by the rules and do what is right, but heels don’t and are way more fun because of it. They are rule breakers, shortcut takers and show makers. A good heel entertains you, makes you hate them, which makes it all the better when they get their comeuppance.

There are a number of things required to make a great heel in WWE. A strong heel must be good on the mic because that’s where the insults come from. A good heel will rile up both the wrestlers and the audience in one fell swoop.

Heels have to be as good in the ring as they are on the mic. A great heel is one that talks smack in a promo but can back it up in the ring. A heel wrestler must be difficult to beat because they are both formidable in the ring and willing to cheat to get the win.

Heels are an integral part of the wrestling business. A good guy needs a bad guy, that’s just the way it is. You can’t have good without the bad, but when the bad is good, it is just way more fun.

In this article, we will look at five of the best heels in WWE right now and why they are so good at being bad.

#5 Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville’s heel turn was exceptional and a real star-making moment. The turn allowed her to thrive on her own. Breaking away from Mandy Rose was the best thing that has ever happened to her.

She brought fire, pain and passion to her work and became one the best heels in WWE this year. Her feud with Mandy was terrific as she tortured her every chance she got. Deville ridiculed her, repeatedly attacked her and even chopped off her hair.

Deville’s manic disposition was fantastic and brought comparisons to Victoria from back in the day. Her frantic and manic beatdowns on Mandy were as great as they were uncomfortable.

Her promos were emotional, powerful and some of the best mic work in the company this year. They were so good, that rumours spread around suggesting she was in line to play Kate Kane in the television series Batwoman.

Deville became a must-watch part of Friday Night SmackDown due to her ability to play a heel so well. Her heel work was so good that she grew into a megastar before our very eyes, which was a joy to watch.

Deville is currently out of WWE per the stipulation of her and Mandy Roses’ Loser Leaves WWE match at Summerslam. When Deville returns, hopefully sooner rather than later, it will be a monumental affair and all due to her fantastic heel work.