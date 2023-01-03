Forbidden Door opened for Royal Rumble 2023, WrestleMania 39: Fantasy booking "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada in WWE

Kazuchika Okada is one of New Japan's biggest stars, but what if WWE were to open the Forbidden Door for The Rainmaker?

Okada is a critically-acclaimed competitor who's considered to be one of the world's best wrestlers. The six-time IWGP Champion has ruled NJPW's main event scene for years, so maybe it's time for The Rainmaker to take his talents to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE and NJPW have been cooperative in allowing Karl Anderson to be both a WWE Superstar and the NEVER Openweight Champion, and he's scheduled to defend his gold at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. Before she was crowned the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion, there were rumors of KAIRI appearing as a Forbidden Door entrant at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

KAIRI and Anderson are both set to defend their respective titles at Wrestle Kingdom, while Okada is slated to fight "Switchblade" Jay White for New Japan's top title. Considering that the Forbidden Door between WWE and NJPW already appears to be opening, there's a possibility The Rainmaker could make his grand entrance to Titan Towers in 2023.

No one has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for more days than Okada, but he's never wrestled in WWE. Without further ado, let's go through five ways to book The Rainmaker in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5. The Rainmaker opens the Forbidden Door at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The four-time G1 Climax winner would make for a great Forbidden Door surprise during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Putting him in the number two spot would give Okada enough time to put on a grand entrance for the WWE Universe. The Rainmaker knows how to pull off a stunning entrance in New Japan, and he can utilize those theatrics when he arrives in WWE.

If Okada is booked for the number two position in the Rumble, the number one spot ought to be someone The Rainmaker is familiar with or a dream opponent he's never faced. Considering that AJ Styles is reportedly on the shelf with a broken ankle and Finn Balor is rumored to be fighting Edge at the Rumble inside Hell in a Cell, those two familiar foes of Okada may miss the men's Rumble completely.

Kazuchika has never wrestled Seth Rollins, but Okada vs Rollins would be a bonafide dream match, so maybe Rollins should get the number one spot to start the match with The Rainmaker.

Okada likely won't win the Rumble in his WWE debut, but a strong showing in the ring and a positive reception from the fans would be enough to get a potential WWE career off on the right track. There's also the possibility that a potential Okada appearance at the 2023 Rumble could just be a one-off deal between both companies.

#4. Kazuchika Okada goes straight to WWE's main roster, bypassing NXT

Much like AJ Styles during and after the 2016 Royal Rumble, Okada can be someone that bypasses an NXT run, going straight to the main roster on day one. The 35-year-old Japanese star would arguably benefit more from a run on either RAW or SmackDown and wrestling top names rather than being pitted against developmental talent.

NJPW stars like KENTA (formerly known as Hideo Itami) and Kushida never made it past NXT and 205 Live before being released by WWE, and Shinsuke Nakamura's momentum has greatly diminished over the years since being called up from the black-and-gold brand.

Being attached to a developmental brand like NXT may end up extinguishing the momentum The Rainmaker brings to WWE. Being sent to NXT could also give off the impression that Okada is a work-in-progress rather than a top talent.

If an agreement were to be made that would allow Okada to be a featured performer on SmackDown or Monday Night RAW, the company ought to treat this acquisition as an attraction and hype up The Rainmaker as a big deal. Knowing his history with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and The O.C.'s Good Brothers and AJ Styles, there is no shortage of opponents for The Rainmaker's arrival.

#3. Okada is victorious at WrestleMania 39

If WWE ever acquires The Rainmaker and intends to give him a big push, one way of doing so would be by giving him an impactful win at WrestleMania.

Considering that his former NJPW rival AJ Styles is currently injured, The Phenomenal One might not be able to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rather than Styles, Okada could be booked against another past NJPW rival, the villainous Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Balor was the original leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan. Under the name Prince Devitt, he battled Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship but was unable to win the gold. In 2023, Balor once again has a faction that's watching his back. The Judgment Day could give The Rainmaker a rude welcoming party in WWE that'll lead all the way to WrestleMania.

If Balor vs. Okada isn't booked for 'Mania, most wrestling fans wouldn't complain if they saw The Rainmaker vs. Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. But whoever the opponent is, barring a few exceptions, Okada ought to be the one to come out on top if WWE has faith in The Rainmaker.

However, if the company and Okada can't come to a deal that'll see him wrestle after 'Mania, then it might be better to have the NJPW star lose.

#2. The Rainmaker and The O.C. join forces to fight The Judgment Day

What if Okada joined forces with former foes like Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles? What would cause something like this to happen? The Judgment Day could be why Okada needs to unite with past NJPW rivals.

Once the six-time champion makes his way to Monday Night RAW, it likely won't be long until Balor's group arrives to cause some trouble. The dark faction already has beef with The O.C., and that could branch out into a conflict involving Okada if he ever comes to WWE. While the Phenomenal One is out of action with an ankle injury, The Rainmaker could fill AJ's role as leader of The O.C.

The O.C. with Okada as an interim leader can continue their war against The Judgment Day, leading to six-person matches and singles clashes live on TV, steaming on Peacock, and during house shows. And when Styles returns, will he be able to coexist with Okada? We'll have to wait and see.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Kazuchika Okada at SummerSlam 2023

There are currently rumors (per wrestlingnews.co) that Roman Reigns will drop one of his world titles and that Seth Rollins will be WWE Champion in time for WrestleMania 39. If these rumors turn out to be true, The Visionary might be able to hold onto the title in time for SummerSlam on July 30, 2023.

Even though Okada and Rollins don't have a history in New Japan, they're both considered two of the world's best wrestlers, and they'd surely tear the house down if they were to compete on a stage like SummerSlam.

However, if The Rainmaker is unable to get over with fans by the time The Biggest Party of the Summer comes around, then a high-profile match for the title won't be on the cards for Okada in July.

Win or lose, Okada has the opportunity to steal the show alongside Rollins if and when they battle in a wrestling ring. With or without a title on the line, the NJPW headliner facing off against The Visionary is a dream match that many wrestling fans would like to see. The Rainmaker might end up being WWE's greatest Japanese import.

