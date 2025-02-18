Former AEW star to make WWE return and end Penta’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Penta has been off to an undefeated run since he made his WWE debut in January. This time, he defeated Pete Dunne Monday on RAW despite interference from Ludwig Kaiser, who has started a feud with the former AEW star.

Given his recent form and excellent start to his WWE career, the expectation is that he will continue his feud with Kaiser for a while before focusing on his first WrestleMania. His opponent at Mania remains to be seen since WWE Creative has yet to make its final decision. Still, it could be a returning star who takes on Penta at the Showcase of the Immortals.

This returning star could be Aleister Black. He recently became a free agent following his departure from AEW, and it is expected that he will return to WWE for the first time in nearly four years.

Thus, it would make sense for him to return at WrestleMania 41 and go after a fellow former AEW star, who has momentum on his side at the moment.

On that occasion, the two former AEW stars could re-ignite their feud, as they had a few matches during their time in Tony Khan's company.

The duo fought in a tag team match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in 2022 and in an episode of Dynamite on February 2, 2022. A few months later, they faced each other one-on-one in an episode of Dynamite on July 22, 2022.

At the time, Penta was competing under the ring name Penta Oscuro, and now he could face Aleister Black again, this time at WrestleMania 41, where Black could earn the victory and start his second stint with WWE the best way possible.

Penta explains why WWE debut left him with 'mixed feelings'

About a month ago, the former AEW star made his RAW debut and defeated Chad Gable, making a perfect start to his WWE career. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Penta explained why he had 'mixed feelings' following his first match in WWE.

"It's like I have mixed feelings and emotions. Because I win the match, my first match in WWE, my family was in the first row, and my little daughter crying. It's like wow, it's too much emotion at the same time for me. But when I go back to the locker room, everyone clapped for me. I speak with Rey Mysterio and Triple H, and for one moment I am thinking, I wanted this 20 years ago," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

As his undefeated streak continues, Penta is expected to get a title shot soon, as he has already teased a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

