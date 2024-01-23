Former AEW star to return to WWE for the first time in 3 years to confront CM Punk? Exploring potential twist

A former AEW star could return to WWE after three years to confront CM Punk during his segment with Cody Rhodes tonight on RAW.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are scheduled for a promo segment tonight on WWE RAW, and fans are eagerly awaiting what the two former All Elite Wrestling stars have to say. The American Nightmare was once thought to be the face of AEW but left the company to return to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling ended in disaster. The veteran's tenure was marred by injuries and controversies, and he was fired after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. Jack Perry recently returned to the spotlight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and ripped up his AEW contract.

Another former WWE Superstar has wrapped up his tenure in All Elite Wrestling and could be getting set to return to the company. Andrade's time in AEW came to an end following his loss to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at AEW Worlds End last month. The former NXT Champion could return tonight on RAW to confront CM Punk and Cody Rhodes during their promo segment.

The veteran could make it known that Punk and Rhodes aren't the only two former AEW stars trying to finish their story in WWE and announce that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match as well. Andrade has not appeared in the promotion since his loss to Angel Garza on the October 12, 2020 edition of RAW.

Former WWE writer predicts the company will try to test CM Punk

CM Punk's temper made a lot of headlines in 2023, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the promotion will try to test the superstar at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer predicted that Seth Rollins would defeat CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 and retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Russo added that the company may choose to have The Visionary go over in their hypothetical title match at WrestleMania 40 as a way to test how CM Punk would handle the disappointment.

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

CM Punk has never been in the main event of WrestleMania throughout his illustrious career. It will be interesting to see if he can win the Royal Rumble and finally get the opportunity to headline The Show of Shows in April.

